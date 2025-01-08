Imagine being on a JetBlue flight to get to Florida for a vacation, and the whole time, nobody had any clue that there were two dead bodies lodged in the flight's landing gear.

That's exactly what happened recently at Ft. Lauderdale International Airport. After landing, the plane went into the hangar for some normal maintenance, and that's when two dead bodies were discovered in the plane's landing gear.

Not only were patrons stunned to find out the dead bodies were stuck in the landing gear of the plane, but JetBlue was, as well.

According to Fox News Digital, a spokesperson for JetBlue says, "This is a heartbreaking situation, and we are committed to working closely with authorities to support their efforts to understand how this occurred."

Sometimes, stowaways, as they're called, will be found on flights that originated from other countries, just trying to get to America for a better life.

In this instance, people seemed to be double puzzled because Flight 1801 came in from New York's JFK Airport as a direct flight to Florida.

For the record, it is nearly impossible to survive being on the outside of an airplane flying at more than 30,000 feet. According to CBS News' aviation expert, John Gagliano, "It's very, very loud. It's very cold, and there's no air to breathe. So, it's a very dangerous stunt to pull."

