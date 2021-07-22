Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean are just two of the top musical acts that fans can see in concert for just $20 in 2021 as part of a very special new offer from Live Nation.

Live Nation is celebrating the re-opening of its concert venues around the country by offering music fans who've been starved for live music over the last 18 months the chance to see some of their favorite artists live this summer for only $20.

The summer ticket special includes some of the biggest names across all genres of music, giving fans a chance to experience some of their favorite music live in person for a great price as live music returns.

Beginning at 12PM ET on Wednesday, July 28, fans can visit Live Nation's website to purchase $20 tickets to see a huge array of artists including Brad Paisley, Brett Eldredge, Brooks & Dunn, Dierks Bentley, Florida Georgia Line, Lady A, Thomas Rhett, the Zac Brown Band, Brothers Osborne, Lynyrd Skynyrd and many more rock, metal, pop and hip-hop artists live over the summer of 2021.

The limited-time special ticket initiative runs through Aug. 1 at 11:59PM, while supplies last. Fans will have access to $20 tickets to nearly 1000 shows in all genres, all across the country. That price includes taxes and fees.

T-Mobile and Sprint customers will have exclusive 24-hour early access to the $20 all-in tickets through T-Mobile Tuesdays starting Tuesday, July 27, at 12PM ET.

The Doobie Brothers are also among the artists fans can see for $20 this summer as part of Live Nation's Return to Live program, along with Chicago, Alice Cooper, Darryl Hall & John Oates, Kings of Leon, Megadeth, Primus, 311, Jonas Brothers, Alanis Morissette and more. For a full list of participating artists and shows or to purchase tickets, visit Live Nation's Return to Live ticket page.