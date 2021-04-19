2021 ACM Awards Performances: Full List

The 2021 ACM Awards felt as close to a country music festival as fans have seen in the last 14 months. Nearly 30 artists performed one or two songs. There were at least two surprise collaborations among the performances.

Brad Paisley surprised Jimmie Allen when he took the stage at the Bluebird, and Miranda Lambert surprised fans when she took a third stage, in between performances with Elle King and her The Marfa Tapes collaborators. That was her teaming with Chris Stapleton to sing "Maggie's Song" at the Bluebird. His wife had to bow out at the last minute.

Emotional performances from Alan Jackson and Carrie Underwood were among the highlights of the 2021 ACM Awards. Carly Pearce and Lee Brice's spirited performance of "I Hope You're Happy Now" aired after they won a Single of the Year ACM for the song. Kenny Chesney performed twice. Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd shared a stage. Little Big Town took over a street, closing Broadway Ave. in downtown Nashville for their performance.

A full list of performances is below, followed by a gallery of the best pictures from the 2021 ACM performances. Twenty-nine artists were scheduled to play 30 songs in three hours. It was a lot, but after a year with so little concert entertainment, we'll take it.

2021 ACM Awards Performances:

Alan Jackson, “You’ll Always Be My Baby” and “Drive”

Ashley McBryde, "Martha Divine" at the Bridge Building

Blake Shelton, “Austin” and “Minimum Wage”

Brothers Osborne, “I’m Not for Everyone”

Carly Pearce, Lee Brice, “I Hope You’re Happy Now”

Carrie Underwood + CeCe Winans, Medley from My Savior

Chris Stapleton, “Maggie’s Song”

Chris Young, Kane Brown, “Famous Friends”

Dan + Shay, “Glad You Exist

Dierks Bentley, the War and Treaty, “Pride (In the Name of Love)” at the Station Inn

Elle King + Miranda Lambert, “Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)”

Eric Church, “Bunch of Nothing”

Gabby Barrett, "The Good Ones"

Jimmie Allen, "Freedom Was a Highway"

Kenny Chesney, “Knowing You”

Keith Urban, "Tumbleweed"

Kelsea Ballerini, Kenny Chesney, “Half of My Hometown”

Lady A, "Like a Lady"

Little Big Town, "Wine, Beer, Whiskey" on Broadway

Luke Combs, “Forever After All”

Maren Morris, Ryan Hurd, “Chasing After You”

Mickey Guyton, “Hold On”

Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram, Jon Randall, “In His Arms”

Thomas Rhett, “What’s Your Country Song,” “Country Again”