Gabby Barrett Slays With ‘The Good Ones’ at 2021 ACM Awards

Gabby Barrett showed off her big, powerful voice at the 2021 ACM Awards in Nashville on Sunday night (April 18). She delivered a rousing rendition of her latest No. 1 hit, "The Good Ones."

From the Bluebird Cafe, Barrett delivered "The Good Ones" with her husband and fellow American Idol alumni Cade Foehner backing her on guitar. A cellist also added a romantic, elevated touch to the performance, which Barrett finished by prolonging the song's final like: "He's one of the good ones / And he's all mine."

Barrett shot to fame after placing third on American Idol in 2018. Her debut solo single, "I Hope," reached No. 1 on both the Billboard Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts, as did "The Good Ones," her sophomore single. Barrett released her debut album, Goldmine, in June of 2020.

Barrett was already a winner going into the 2021 ACM Awards, having already been announced as the New Female Artist of the Year. She's also nominated for Single of the Year for "I Hope."

The 21-year-old singer has also been notching a series of triumphs in her personal life. She wed Foehner in October of 2019, and they revealed they were expecting their first child in August of 2020. The couple welcomed a baby girl named Baylah May Foehner in January.

The 2021 ACM Awards air live on CBS and stream live on Paramount+. Sign up for Paramount+ here.

2021 ACM Awards Show Photos: The 2021 ACM Awards took place in Nashville on Sunday night (April 18). Luke Bryan was crowned Entertainer of the Year, while Thomas Rhett and Maren Morris were named Male and Female Artist of the Year, respectively.

The three-hour show was also packed with performances from Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs, Little Big Town and many more. Artists were at the Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Cafe, as well as on Lower Broadway, at the Station Inn and along the Nashville riverfront.

Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton co-hosted the show.