Lady A Deliver Sassy ‘Like a Lady’ at 2021 ACM Awards

Lady A were among the country stars who took the stage to perform during the 2021 ACM Awards on Sunday (April 18) in Nashville. The hitmaking country trio offered up a fun, playful performance of their newest single, "Like a Lady."

Lady A performed from the Nashville waterfront, near Nissan Stadium. As the sun set, the Music City skyline lit up behind them -- and so did their stage, decorated with poles of shifting and color-changing light.

Lady A released "Like a Lady" as their latest single in March, giving fans their first taste of an upcoming new project. The song is a female empowerment anthem with no apologies, in which the narrator hits the town by herself to do exactly as she pleases.

"'Cause I feel like a lady / Sippin' on tequila with my Levi's on / A lady / Singin' to the music playin' all night long / Yeah, I'm feelin' right, I'm livin' my life, I do what I like / 'Cause I feel like a lady," Hillary Scott sings in the chorus, with Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood adding vocal and guitar embellishments.

Lady A were a last-minute addition to the performers list at the 2021 ACM Awards after Luke Bryan was forced to bow out due to testing positive for COVID-19, but they weren't scared to step up. “We’re not afraid to just pivot at any moment,” Scott said in an interview prior to the ceremony. “What we do is a gift. It’s not a job. It’s a gift, and so we’re just grateful to do it and look forward to doing it again.”

Lady A were also nominated for Group of the Year at the 2021 ACM Awards. Old Dominion won that honor early in the show.

2021 ACM Awards Show Photos: The 2021 ACM Awards took place in Nashville on Sunday night (April 18). Luke Bryan was crowned Entertainer of the Year, while Thomas Rhett and Maren Morris were named Male and Female Artist of the Year, respectively.

The three-hour show was also packed with performances from Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs, Little Big Town and many more. Artists were at the Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Cafe, as well as on Lower Broadway, at the Station Inn and along the Nashville riverfront.

Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton co-hosted the show.