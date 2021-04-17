Lady A’s Last-Minute Addition to the ACM Awards Doesn’t Scare Them

The ACMs called, and Lady A answered. When Luke Bryan ended up testing positive for COVID-19 and had to cancel his ACM Awards performance week of, the trio didn’t hesitate to step up to the plate with a moment’s notice.

“Thankfully this past year, we’ve just kinda been sitting on 'go,'" Lady A singer Hillary Scott tells Taste of Country.

However, Scott admits there is naturally a little bit of anxiousness. The group will be performing their newest upbeat single “Like a Lady,” their first single since their No.1 hit, “Champagne Night."

“I will say there are some nerves around performing this song live for the first time, but we’re excited,” Scott says. “Excited to be able to hit the stage, perform on the show, bring this brand-new single to the fans and hope everybody loves it.”

“We’re getting to perform it outside — kinda overlooking the Nashville skyline,” singer Charles Kelley relates. “It’s just a perfect, fun, female empowerment anthem for the summer and this will probably a lot of country fans' first time really hearing it.”

Not only are the trio excited to play their new song and play live music, Scott is particularly excited about an aspect of their performance.

“I get to be a little sassy, which is fun,” she notes.

All three members of Lady A have young children. One would think that after a year of not watching their mom or dad perform much on live TV, they’d be itching to try and stay up past bedtime…but it seems like the group have some tough competition when it comes to their children’s attention.

“There’s sort of half-excitement, but then you’re up against Moana and The Greatest Showman…it’s hard to choose watching mom and dad for five minutes on a show versus Elsa and Anna,” Dave Haywood jokes.

While Lady A have been preparing for the ACMs on Sunday (April 18), the moment holds a deeper meaning for all three of them.

“Just playing music…live music outdoors just makes me start feeling and dreaming again about being in these amphitheaters and touring again,” Haywood muses. “So, I’m hoping when people are watching they feel that excitement and remembering what it’s like to be at a big show, be outside, because I really think we’re on a good path to get there.”

With an eagerness to continue to do what they all passionately love, their willingness to adapt even before COVID-19 is what made Lady A prepared to say yes to the last-minute opportunity without hesitation.

“We’re not afraid to just pivot at any moment,” Scott explains. “What we do is a gift. It’s not a job. It’s a gift, and so we’re just grateful to do it and look forward to doing it again.”

The group also have loose tour plans in the works, hoping that “Like A Lady” will be the catalyst for their future tour.

“We talk so much about touring again and having to have a plan A, B, C, D, E, and if plan Z has to be coffee shops, like we’ll go!" Scott adds.

The 2021 ACM Awards will begin at 8PM ET and will air live on CBS and be available to stream on Paramount+.