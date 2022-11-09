The winners at the 2022 CMA Awards have been announced, and they include some of the biggest names in country music ... as well as some pretty big surprises this time around.

Lainey Wilson went into the night with six total nominations, and she was one of the biggest winners, taking home New Artist of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year.

Cody Johnson also had a stellar evening on Wednesday, winning Music Video of the Year in an early win before the broadcast and earning Single of the Year during the televised show.

Luke Combs was another multiple winner in 2022, earning Album of the Year and the night's biggest prize, Entertainer of the Year.

The 2022 CMA Awards aired Wednesday night on ABC, live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. Luke Bryan and NFL quarterback Peyton Manning served as co-hosts for the annual broadcast, which is widely known as "country music's biggest night."

Scroll through below for a complete list of winners in the 2022 CMA Awards.

2022 CMA Awards Winners:

Entertainer of the Year

Luke Combs — THE WINNER!

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen

Female Vocalist of the Year

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Carrie Underwood

Lainey Wilson — THE WINNER!

Male Vocalist of the Year

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton — THE WINNER!

Morgan Wallen

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion — THE WINNER!

Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne — THE WINNER!

Dan + Shay

LoCash

Maddie & Tae

New Artist of the Year

Hardy

Walker Hayes

Cody Johnson

Parker McCollum

Lainey Wilson — THE WINNER!

Album of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s) and Producer(s))

Luke Combs, Growin’ Up (Produced by Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton, Mix engineer: Jim Cooley, Chip Matthews) — THE WINNER!

Maren Morris, Humble Quest ˆ(Produced by Greg Kurstin,Mix engineer: Serban Ghenea)

Miranda Lambert, Palomino ˆ(Produced by Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, Mikey Reaves, Mix engineer: Jason Lehning)

Lainey Wilson, Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’ ˆ(Produced by Jay Joyce, Mix engineer: F. Reid Shippen)

Old Dominion, Time, Tequila & Therapy (Produced by Shane McAnally, Old Dominion, Mix engineer: Justin Niebank)

Song of the Year (Awarded to Songwriters)

Jordan Davis, “Buy Dirt” (Jacob Davis, Jordan Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins) — THE WINNER!

Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde, “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” (Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce)

Morgan Wallen, “Sand in My Boots” (Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy, Josh Osborne)

Lainey Wilson, “Things a Man Oughta Know” (Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson)

Chris Stapleton, “You Should Probably Leave” (Chris DuBois, Ashley Gorley, Chris Stapleton)

Single of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s))

Jordan Davis, “Buy Dirt” (Produced by Paul DiGiovanni, Mix engineer: Jim Cooley)

Kelsea Ballerini Feat. Kenny Chesney, “Half of My Hometown” (Produced by Kelsea Ballerini, Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins, Mix engineer: Dan Grech-Marguerat)

Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde, “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” (Produced by Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Mix engineer: Ryan Gore)

Cody Johnson, “Til You Can’t” (Produced by Trent Willmon, Mix engineer: Jack Clarke) — THE WINNER!

Chris Stapleton, “You Should Probably Leave” (Produced by Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton, Mix engineer: Vance Powell)

Musical Event of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s) and Producers(s)

Dierks Bentley, Breland & Hardy, “Beers on Me” (Producers: Dierks Bentley, Ross Copperman)

Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood, “If I Didn’t Love You” (Producer: Michael Knox)

Midland (Feat. Jon Pardi), “Longneck Way to Go” (Producers: Dann Huff, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne)

Cole Swindell With Lainey Wilson, “Never Say Never” (Producer: Zach Crowell)

Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde, “Never Wanted to Be That Girl” (Produces: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne) — THE WINNER!

Music Video of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s) and Director(s))

Taylor Swift, “I Bet You Think About Me” (Director: Blake Lively)

Midland (Feat. Jon Pardi), “Longneck Way to Go” (Director: Harper Smith)

Cole Swindell With Lainey Wilson, “Never Say Never” (Director: Michael Monaco)

Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde, “Never Wanted to Be That Girl” (Director: Alexa Campbell)

Cody Johnson, “Til You Can’t” (Director: Dustin Haney) — THE WINNER!

Musician of the Year

Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle — THE WINNER!

Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar

Brent Mason, Guitar

Ilya Toshinskiy, Banjo

Derek Wells, Guitar