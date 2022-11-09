2022 CMA Awards Winners Revealed — Full List
The winners at the 2022 CMA Awards have been announced, and they include some of the biggest names in country music ... as well as some pretty big surprises this time around.
Lainey Wilson went into the night with six total nominations, and she was one of the biggest winners, taking home New Artist of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year.
Cody Johnson also had a stellar evening on Wednesday, winning Music Video of the Year in an early win before the broadcast and earning Single of the Year during the televised show.
Luke Combs was another multiple winner in 2022, earning Album of the Year and the night's biggest prize, Entertainer of the Year.
The 2022 CMA Awards aired Wednesday night on ABC, live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. Luke Bryan and NFL quarterback Peyton Manning served as co-hosts for the annual broadcast, which is widely known as "country music's biggest night."
Scroll through below for a complete list of winners in the 2022 CMA Awards.
*Remember: The best way to watch the CMA Awards is on ABC with ToC on your phone.
2022 CMA Awards Winners:
Entertainer of the Year
Luke Combs — THE WINNER!
Miranda Lambert
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Morgan Wallen
Female Vocalist of the Year
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
Carrie Underwood
Lainey Wilson — THE WINNER!
Male Vocalist of the Year
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton — THE WINNER!
Morgan Wallen
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion — THE WINNER!
Zac Brown Band
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne — THE WINNER!
Dan + Shay
LoCash
Maddie & Tae
New Artist of the Year
Hardy
Walker Hayes
Cody Johnson
Parker McCollum
Lainey Wilson — THE WINNER!
Album of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s) and Producer(s))
Luke Combs, Growin’ Up (Produced by Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton, Mix engineer: Jim Cooley, Chip Matthews) — THE WINNER!
Maren Morris, Humble Quest ˆ(Produced by Greg Kurstin,Mix engineer: Serban Ghenea)
Miranda Lambert, Palomino ˆ(Produced by Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, Mikey Reaves, Mix engineer: Jason Lehning)
Lainey Wilson, Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’ ˆ(Produced by Jay Joyce, Mix engineer: F. Reid Shippen)
Old Dominion, Time, Tequila & Therapy (Produced by Shane McAnally, Old Dominion, Mix engineer: Justin Niebank)
Song of the Year (Awarded to Songwriters)
Jordan Davis, “Buy Dirt” (Jacob Davis, Jordan Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins) — THE WINNER!
Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde, “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” (Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce)
Morgan Wallen, “Sand in My Boots” (Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy, Josh Osborne)
Lainey Wilson, “Things a Man Oughta Know” (Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson)
Chris Stapleton, “You Should Probably Leave” (Chris DuBois, Ashley Gorley, Chris Stapleton)
Single of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s))
Jordan Davis, “Buy Dirt” (Produced by Paul DiGiovanni, Mix engineer: Jim Cooley)
Kelsea Ballerini Feat. Kenny Chesney, “Half of My Hometown” (Produced by Kelsea Ballerini, Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins, Mix engineer: Dan Grech-Marguerat)
Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde, “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” (Produced by Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Mix engineer: Ryan Gore)
Cody Johnson, “Til You Can’t” (Produced by Trent Willmon, Mix engineer: Jack Clarke) — THE WINNER!
Chris Stapleton, “You Should Probably Leave” (Produced by Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton, Mix engineer: Vance Powell)
Musical Event of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s) and Producers(s)
Dierks Bentley, Breland & Hardy, “Beers on Me” (Producers: Dierks Bentley, Ross Copperman)
Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood, “If I Didn’t Love You” (Producer: Michael Knox)
Midland (Feat. Jon Pardi), “Longneck Way to Go” (Producers: Dann Huff, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne)
Cole Swindell With Lainey Wilson, “Never Say Never” (Producer: Zach Crowell)
Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde, “Never Wanted to Be That Girl” (Produces: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne) — THE WINNER!
Music Video of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s) and Director(s))
Taylor Swift, “I Bet You Think About Me” (Director: Blake Lively)
Midland (Feat. Jon Pardi), “Longneck Way to Go” (Director: Harper Smith)
Cole Swindell With Lainey Wilson, “Never Say Never” (Director: Michael Monaco)
Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde, “Never Wanted to Be That Girl” (Director: Alexa Campbell)
Cody Johnson, “Til You Can’t” (Director: Dustin Haney) — THE WINNER!
Musician of the Year
Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle — THE WINNER!
Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar
Brent Mason, Guitar
Ilya Toshinskiy, Banjo
Derek Wells, Guitar