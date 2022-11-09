Cody Johnson Nabs Single of the Year at the 2022 CMA Awards

Cody Johnson claimed the Single of the Year trophy for "'Til You Can't" at the 2022 CMA Awards in Nashville on Wednesday night (Nov. 9.)

Johnson took to the stage with producer Trent Willmon and mix engineer Jack Clarke to accept the award. The rising country star kept his speech short by simply thanking Willmon and Clarke and adding, "God bless country music, thank you so much."

Before they could leave the stage, Willmon took the microphone to share a heartfelt message. "You earned this the old-fashioned way, singing your heart out every night and making fan after fan, he noted. "This is for y'all."

Johnson's breakout hit beat out Jordan Davis' "Buy Dirt," Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney's "Half of My Hometown," Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde's "Never Wanted to Be That Girl," and Chris Stapleton's "You Should Probably Leave." Earlier in the evening, Johnson's "'Til You Can't" also snagged him the award for Music Video of the Year.

Johnson's gritty gratitude ballad was a monster hit for the rising singer in 2022, and it became his first-ever No. 1 hit. It's already received significant love at awards shows this year, winning multiple trophies at the 2022 CMT Music Awards.

In the meantime, Johnson has embarked on a robust touring schedule, bolstered by his emphatic and ever-growing fanbase, CoJo Nation. He's spent so much time out on the road, in fact, that he recently decided to commemorate the year of touring with a 27-track live album called Cody Johnson & the Rockin' CJB Live, due out Dec. 2. "Human," his follow-up single to "'Til You Can't," is currently making its way up the charts.

The 2022 CMA Awards are being held tonight (Nov. 9) live at Bridgestone Arena in downtown Nashville. The show, co-hosted by Luke Bryan and former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning, is being broadcast live on ABC.