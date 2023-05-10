2023 ACM Awards Predictions: Taste of Country Readers VS. Staff
The 2023 ACM Awards are just days away, and the staff of Taste of Country are issuing a challenge to our readers. We've voted on which artists we think will take home the biggest prizes of the night when the winners are announced, and we're asking you to weigh in on your choices, too! Do you think you can guess better than we can?
The ACM Awards are set to stream live via Amazon Prime on Thursday night (May 11) beginning at 8PM ET, and Hardy is the most-nominated artist, with seven total nominations. Lainey Wilson has six nominations, while Luke Combs, Kane Brown and Cole Swindell each have five nominations apiece. Other artists with multiple nominations include Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, Miranda Lambert and many more.
Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks are set to co-host the 2023 ACM Awards, marking Brooks' first time hosting any major country awards event.
Which artists do you think will win big at the 2023 ACM Awards? Give us your predictions below, and then check back on Friday (May 12) and find out who came closer to predicting the real results!
NOTE: The ACM Awards revealed the winners of New Male Artist and New Female Artist of the Year early, but you can still weigh in on your picks below!
Songwriter of the Year
Staff Pick: Ashley Gorley
Readers Pick: TBD
The Winner: TBD
Artist-Songwriter of the Year
Staff Pick: Hardy
Readers Pick: TBD
The Winner: TBD
Visual Media of the Year
Staff Pick: Hardy and Lainey Wilson, "Wait in the Truck"
Readers Pick: TBD
The Winner: TBD
Music Event of the Year
Staff Pick: Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown, "Thank God"
Readers Pick: TBD
The Winner: TBD
Song of the Year
Staff Pick: Hardy and Lainey Wilson, "Wait in the Truck"
Readers Pick: TBD
The Winner: TBD
New Male Artist of the Year
Staff Pick: Zach Bryan
Readers Pick: TBD
The Winner: Zach Bryan
New Female Artist of the Year
Staff Pick: Megan Moroney
Readers Pick: TBD
The Winner: Hailey Whitters
Album of the Year
Staff Pick: Lainey Wilson, Bell Bottom Country
Readers Pick: TBD
The Winner: TBD
Group of the Year
Staff Pick: Old Dominion
Readers Pick: TBD
The Winner: TBD
Duo of the Year
Staff Pick: Brothers Osborne
Readers Pick: TBD
The Winner: TBD
Single of the Year
Staff Pick: Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown, "Thank God"
Readers Pick: TBD
The Winner: TBD
Male Artist of the Year
Staff Pick: Kane Brown
Readers Pick: TBD
The Winner: TBD
Female Artist of the Year
Staff Pick: Lainey Wilson
Readers Pick: TBD
The Winner: TBD
Entertainer of the Year
Staff Pick: Luke Combs
Readers Pick: TBD
The Winner: TBD