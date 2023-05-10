2023 ACM Awards Predictions: Taste of Country Readers VS. Staff

The 2023 ACM Awards are just days away, and the staff of Taste of Country are issuing a challenge to our readers. We've voted on which artists we think will take home the biggest prizes of the night when the winners are announced, and we're asking you to weigh in on your choices, too! Do you think you can guess better than we can?

The ACM Awards are set to stream live via Amazon Prime on Thursday night (May 11) beginning at 8PM ET, and Hardy is the most-nominated artist, with seven total nominations. Lainey Wilson has six nominations, while Luke Combs, Kane Brown and Cole Swindell each have five nominations apiece. Other artists with multiple nominations include Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, Miranda Lambert and many more.

Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks are set to co-host the 2023 ACM Awards, marking Brooks' first time hosting any major country awards event.

Which artists do you think will win big at the 2023 ACM Awards? Give us your predictions below, and then check back on Friday (May 12) and find out who came closer to predicting the real results!

NOTE: The ACM Awards revealed the winners of New Male Artist and New Female Artist of the Year early, but you can still weigh in on your picks below!

Songwriter of the Year

Staff Pick: Ashley Gorley

Readers Pick: TBD

The Winner: TBD

Artist-Songwriter of the Year

Staff Pick: Hardy

Readers Pick: TBD

The Winner: TBD

Visual Media of the Year

Staff Pick: Hardy and Lainey Wilson, "Wait in the Truck"

Readers Pick: TBD

The Winner: TBD

Music Event of the Year

Staff Pick: Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown, "Thank God"

Readers Pick: TBD

The Winner: TBD

Song of the Year

Staff Pick: Hardy and Lainey Wilson, "Wait in the Truck"

Readers Pick: TBD

The Winner: TBD

New Male Artist of the Year

Staff Pick: Zach Bryan

Readers Pick: TBD

The Winner: Zach Bryan

New Female Artist of the Year

Staff Pick: Megan Moroney

Readers Pick: TBD

The Winner: Hailey Whitters

Album of the Year

Staff Pick: Lainey Wilson, Bell Bottom Country

Readers Pick: TBD

The Winner: TBD

Group of the Year

Staff Pick: Old Dominion

Readers Pick: TBD

The Winner: TBD

Duo of the Year

Staff Pick: Brothers Osborne

Readers Pick: TBD

The Winner: TBD

Single of the Year

Staff Pick: Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown, "Thank God"

Readers Pick: TBD

The Winner: TBD

Male Artist of the Year

Staff Pick: Kane Brown

Readers Pick: TBD

The Winner: TBD

Female Artist of the Year

Staff Pick: Lainey Wilson

Readers Pick: TBD

The Winner: TBD

Entertainer of the Year

Staff Pick: Luke Combs

Readers Pick: TBD

The Winner: TBD