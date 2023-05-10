2023 ACM Awards Predictions: Taste of Country Readers VS. Staff

2023 ACM Awards Predictions: Taste of Country Readers VS. Staff

Art Streiber, Courtesy of the Academy of Country Music

The 2023 ACM Awards are just days away, and the staff of Taste of Country are issuing a challenge to our readers. We've voted on which artists we think will take home the biggest prizes of the night when the winners are announced, and we're asking you to weigh in on your choices, too! Do you think you can guess better than we can?

The ACM Awards are set to stream live via Amazon Prime on Thursday night (May 11) beginning at 8PM ET, and Hardy is the most-nominated artist, with seven total nominations. Lainey Wilson has six nominations, while Luke CombsKane Brown and Cole Swindell each have five nominations apiece. Other artists with multiple nominations include Ashley McBrydeCarly PearceMiranda Lambert and many more.

Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks are set to co-host the 2023 ACM Awards, marking Brooks' first time hosting any major country awards event.

Which artists do you think will win big at the 2023 ACM Awards? Give us your predictions below, and then check back on Friday (May 12) and find out who came closer to predicting the real results!

NOTE: The ACM Awards revealed the winners of New Male Artist and New Female Artist of the Year early, but you can still weigh in on your picks below!

Songwriter of the Year

Staff Pick: Ashley Gorley
Readers Pick: TBD
The Winner: TBD

Artist-Songwriter of the Year

Staff Pick: Hardy
Readers Pick: TBD
The Winner: TBD

Visual Media of the Year

Staff Pick: Hardy and Lainey Wilson, "Wait in the Truck"
Readers Pick: TBD
The Winner: TBD

Music Event of the Year

Staff Pick: Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown, "Thank God"
Readers Pick: TBD
The Winner: TBD

Song of the Year

Staff Pick: Hardy and Lainey Wilson, "Wait in the Truck"
Readers Pick: TBD
The Winner: TBD

New Male Artist of the Year

Staff Pick: Zach Bryan
Readers Pick: TBD
The Winner: Zach Bryan

New Female Artist of the Year

Staff Pick: Megan Moroney
Readers Pick: TBD
The Winner: Hailey Whitters

Album of the Year

Staff Pick: Lainey Wilson, Bell Bottom Country
Readers Pick: TBD
The Winner: TBD

Group of the Year

Staff Pick: Old Dominion
Readers Pick: TBD
The Winner: TBD

Duo of the Year

Staff Pick: Brothers Osborne
Readers Pick: TBD
The Winner: TBD

Single of the Year

Staff Pick: Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown, "Thank God"
Readers Pick: TBD
The Winner: TBD

Male Artist of the Year

Staff Pick: Kane Brown
Readers Pick: TBD
The Winner: TBD

Female Artist of the Year

Staff Pick: Lainey Wilson
Readers Pick: TBD
The Winner: TBD

Entertainer of the Year

Staff Pick: Luke Combs
Readers Pick: TBD
The Winner: TBD

2023 ACM Awards Nominations: Biggest Snubs + Surprises

The biggest change going into the 2023 ACM Awards is that there are seven Entertainer of the Year nominees instead of five. Still, we found five artists who have every right to feel surprised by Thursday morning's (April 13) nominee announcement. See our full list of ACM snubs and surprises below.
Filed Under: Hardy
Categories: ACM Awards, Country Music News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Taste of Country