2023 CMT Music Awards Performances: Full List

If you went to bed early, you missed some of the best performances from the 2023 CMT Music Awards on Sunday (April 2). Two massive collaborations helped close the show, but two newcomers truly brought the crowd to its feet.

It's difficult to remember a country music awards show that included so many performers. Every song seemed to feature one, two or three artists. Some were country. Many weren't. Others you may never have even heard of, but it didn't matter.

Even the Ram Trucks Side Stage performances worked at the 2023 CMT Awards. What were your favorites? Scroll down to find links to all 16 main stage (or pre-taped outdoor) performances and then pictures from the event.

2023 CMT Music Awards Performers:

Alanis Morissette with Ingrid Andress, Lainey Wilson, Madeline Edwards and Morgan Wade, "You Oughta Know"

Blake Shelton, "No Body"

Carly Pearce, "What He Didn't Do"

Carrie Underwood, "Hate My Heart"

Cody Johnson, "Human"

Darius Rucker with the Black Crowes, "She Talks to Angels"

Gary Clark Jr. in tribute to Stevie Ray Vaughan

Gwen Stefani with Carly Pearce, "Just a Girl"

Jelly Roll, "Need a Favor"

Keith Urban, "Brown Eyes Baby"

Kelsea Ballerini, "If You Go Down"

Lainey Wilson, "Heart Like a Truck"

Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute: ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons, Chuck Leavell, Cody Johnson, Paul Rodgers, Slash and Warren Hayes, LeAnn Rimes and Wynonna Judd

Kane Brown with wife Katelyn Brown, "Thank God"

Tyler Hubbard, "Dancin' in the Country"

Wynonna Judd and Ashley McBryde, "I Wanna Know What Love Is"

Ram Trucks Side Stage Performers:

Avery Anna, "Narcissist"

Chapel Hart, "You Can Have Have Him Jolene"

Jackson Dean, "Don't Come Lookin'"

Lily Rose, "Whatcha Know About That"

Megan Moroney, "Tennessee Orange"

Nate Smith, "Whiskey on You"

