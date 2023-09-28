The best performances from the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards were personal. Enjoy a recap and video — when possible — of every performance from the PCCAs.

Toby Keith and Wynonna Judd were the two legends set to perform, and while they gave very different performances, both starred on Thursday night (Sept. 28). So too did Hardy, Jelly Roll, Carly Pearce and Little Big Town.

2023 People's Choice Country Awards Performances: Full List

Blake Shelton, “Who’s Your Daddy?” (Toby Keith Tribute)

Shelton was picked to honor his friend Toby Keith, and he did him proud. The legend gave a big smile after the song and enjoyed Shelton's stories as he presented the Country Icon Award to Keith.

Carly Pearce, "Country Music Made Me Do It"

Dan + Shay, "Bigger Houses"

Dan + Shay brought the house that's pictured on their album cover to the Grand Ole Opry stage as they sang about how money can't buy happiness. "Bigger Houses" is the title track from their new album.

Hardy, "Truck Bed"

Hardy is a fan-favorite, and he showed the crowd why during his first television performance of "Truck Bed." It was a good night for Hardy, as he also won an award for his song "Wait in the Truck."

Jelly Roll, "Save Me"

Jelly Roll closed the night with a solo performance of "Save Me" live via satellite. He was in Cincinnati, but gave a stirring performance that truly gripped the fans that had paid to see him.

Kane Brown, "Bury Me in Georgia"

Kelsea Ballerini, "Mountain With a View"

Little Big Town, “Boondocks”

Little Big Town opened the show with their very first hit, "Boondocks." The throwback is still one of the best live songs in the genre, and they proved it before shifting to hosting duties.

Toby Keith, “Don’t Let the Old Man In”

This might have been the performance of the night. The song felt like a message, if it didn't leave you inspired. Keith was visibly moved during his return to TV amid a cancer battle.

Wynonna Judd, “I Saw the Light" / "No One Else on Earth"

If only we all had the confidence of Wynonna Judd. Her double-hit live set promoted her upcoming tour, but also reminded us just how great Wynonna Judd the solo artist is.