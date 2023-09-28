Carly Pearce took the chance to perform a brand new song during her performance slot at the inaugural People's Choice Country Music Awards on Thursday night (Sept. 28).

Pearce's love letter to country music — and all of the life experiences she owes to the genre — fit perfectly on a hallowed stage like the Grand Ole Opry, giving Pearce a chance to spotlight the tradition-forward strings and twang of her song.

She paired those sonic elements with a traditional visual, too: The Opry set was decorated to look like an old barn, complete with backing musicians performing on pallet stands. Standing front and enter, Pearce wore thigh-high boots and a glittering black and pink floral outfit, singing into an equally bedazzled microphone.

In addition to her performance, Pearce was nominated for a handful of awards. She was listed in the Female Artist category and her track "We Don't Fight Anymore" featuring Chris Stapleton was up for Collaboration Song of 2023.

"Country Music Made Me Do It" is one of the previously-released tracks off Pearce's next project, whose title has yet to be announced. She's also released "We Don't Fight Anymore" off that album, a duet with Chris Stapleton.

The Kentucky native's song selection for Thursday night also lends its name to her upcoming Country Music Made Me Do It Tour. The six-week trek will launch in New York City on Oct. 5 and close in Detroit on Nov. 18. Adam Doleac will open nine of the 12 shows with Hannah Ellis filling in on the remaining dates.

The inaugural People's Choice Country Awards were held at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville on Thursday (Sept. 28). The show — hosted by Little Big Town — aired live on NBC and streamed on Peacock.