Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce and Lauren Alaina are among the presenters for the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards on Thursday (Sept. 28).

The inaugural show is set to honor Toby Keith and Wynonna Judd in addition to revealing winners of 12 fan-voted categories.

The 2023 People's Choice Country Awards air on NBC from 8-10PM ET.

The show is also available for streaming on Peacock.

Morgan Wallen leads all artists with nine nominations.

Brothers Osborne will present Judd with the Country Champion Award, while Shelton will give fellow Oklahoman Keith the Country Icon Award. Chris Young, Gabby Barrett and Scotty McCreery are three more hitmakers set to present at the show. See a full list below.

Pearce, Keith and Jelly Roll are three of the 10 performers announced ahead of the two-hour show.

Little Big Town are going to host this show, which airs live from Nashville's Grand Ole Opry. Voting for the show took place in late August, with the results sealed until Thursday's show. Unlike other country awards shows, each category included seven or eight nominees instead of five.

Most of the categories are similar to CMA and ACM categories, but this show does add a Concert Tour and Social Country Star of the Year award.

2023 People's Choice Country Awards Presenters:

Adam Doleac

Blake Shelton

Brothers Osborne

Carly Pearce

Chris Young

Dustin Lynch

Gabby Barrett

Hunter Hayes

Jessie James Decker

Josh Ross

Kameron Marlowe

Kristin Cavallari

Lady A

Lauren Alaina

Leann Morgan

Mickey Guyton

Nikki Garcia

Scotty McCreery

The War and Treaty

