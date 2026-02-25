The first batch of main stage performers for 2026 CMA Fest has been revealed. It's a healthy mix of proven hitmakers and curveball newcomers who've been hot over the past year.

As always, this year's CMA Fest promises one-of-a-kind artist moments and collaborations across all four nights of the festival.

Who's Performing at CMA Fest 2026?

Ella Langley, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw, Blake Shelton, Cody Johnson and Carly Pearce are all scheduled to hit the Nissan Stadium stage during this year's festival.

Also on the bill are Riley Green, Bailey Zimmerman, Jason Aldean, Hardy, Luke Bryan, Shaboozey, Zach Top, Tucker Wetmore, Russell Dickerson, Jordan Davis, Gretchen Wilson and Deana Carter.

CMA CMA loading...

Two surprise stars from the 2025 CMA Awards — Vocal Group of the Year winner the Red Clay Strays and breakout performer and nominee Stephen Wilson, Jr.— will take a turn at Nissan. So will The Band Perry, the hit country group now reconfigured as original lead vocalist Kimberly Perry and her husband Johnny Costello.

More Nissan Stadium performers, plus lineups for all of CMA Fest's stages, are expected in the coming weeks.

When Is CMA Fest 2026?

Nashville's annual summer music festival will return on June 4-7.

The four-day event will feature performances across a number of different stages across music city, with nightly Nissan Stadium performances.

How Can I Get Tickets to CMA Fest 2026?

Four-night stadium passes are available now.

Single-night tickets, premium packages and ticketing for various exclusive CMA Fest events will go on sale in the weeks ahead. The festival will also offer an array of free shows and activities across Nashville.

Read More: See the Best Pictures of CMA Fest 2025

A portion of ticket proceeds will support music education programs across the country.

As usual, the 2026 CMA Fest will be filmed for an upcoming concert special, which will air later this summer on ABC and stream on Hulu.