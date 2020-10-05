RaeLynn, Kix Brooks and more are part of the cast of a new-in-2020 Hallmark Christmas movie. A Nashville Christmas Carol is set to premiere on Nov. 21.

RaeLynn plays musical newcomer Alexis, who is starring in a country music holiday television special produced by Vivienne Wake (Jessy Schram), who herself is close to accepting a job in Los Angeles, according to a synopsis published by People. Things get complicated, however, when her childhood sweetheart, Gavin Chase (Wes Brown), gets involved with the TV special as the manager of its headliner, Belinda (Sara Evans).

Faced with big decisions, Vivienne receives a visit from the ghost of her mentor, Marilyn (Wynonna Judd), who died recently. Marilyn warns Vivienne about the dark future ahead for her, with the help of the Spirit of Christmas past (Brooks) and the Spirit of Christmas Future (Kimberly Williams-Paisley), which helps her make some changes.

A Nashville Christmas Carol is one of 40 new holiday-themed movies that will premiere on the Hallmark Channel this year, starting on Oct. 23. Also among the new offerings is The Christmas House, one of the channel's first films to feature a same-sex couple; Cross Country Christmas, starring Rachael Leigh Cook; and Christmas Comes Twice, featuring a cast led by Tamera Mowry-Housley.

"Our holiday table is bigger and more welcoming than ever. This year’s movies reflect our most diverse representation of talent, narratives and families, including The Christmas House, featuring a storyline about a gay couple looking to adopt their first child," says Michelle Vicary, executive vice president of programming. "Our movies are rooted in warmth and positivity, meaningful connections, family gatherings and seasonal traditions — a winning formula we hope will bring our millions of viewers much-needed levity and holiday cheer at the end of a tough year."

There are plenty of gifts in store for country music fans this Christmas: In addition to the new Hallmark movie, Carrie Underwood, Dolly Parton, Runaway June and many others are releasing new holiday projects.