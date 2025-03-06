ABC-TV Laying Off 200 Workers From ’20/20,’ ‘Nightline’ + ‘GMA3′

Disney, who owns ABC-TV, has announced that they will be cutting 6 percent of their television workforce.

That's about 200 employees.

Status was the first to report, and employees were notified earlier this week of their terminations via an internal email.

The memo read in part:

"ABC News Group and Disney Entertainment Networks continually evaluate new ways to effectively manage resources and boost efficiencies."

ABC News Studios and the television shows 20/20 and Nightline will be consolidated into one team. They will also be shutting down 538, the data-driven site founded by Nate Silver, and cutting staffers from GMA3.

Bloomberg reports that Disney has eliminated more than 8,000 roles since 2023 as part of an effort to cut $7.5 billion in annual costs.

In its most recent earnings statement, Disney reported that its broadcast and cable TV businesses suffered a drop in revenue and profit, the result of higher programming costs.

To give you an idea how much Disney actually pulls in, their Q4 financial reports state that they made $22.6 billion in the months of October, November and December of 2024.

That's well over $80 billion in revenue per year.

