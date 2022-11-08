When Alabama rolled onto the scene, there were very few bands in country music that had commercial success. They shattered all of those rules, rolling out decades of hits that we're exploring in this list of the Top 10 Alabama songs.

Up until that time, country music had only accepted vocal groups like the Statler Brothers and the Oak Ridge Boys. In retrospect, Alabama did for bands what Kitty Wells did for female singers in the ‘50s — they broke through the barriers and paved the way for more bands like Sawyer Brown, Restless Heart, Highway 101, Diamond Rio and Rascal Flatts to be embraced by the country community.

Alabama scored their biggest hits across a variety of styles, including uptempo rock-country, ballads and more traditional fare. We're taking a look back at great songs, including "Feels So Right," "Mountain Music" and "The Closer You Get" that dominated FM playlists in the ‘80s.

Enjoy the memories of our Top 10 Alabama Songs. Co-founder Jeff Cook died Monday, Nov. 7, 2022 at the age of 73.