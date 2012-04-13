Alan Jackson Opens Up About Family Life and Raising Three Daughters

Alan Jackson lives in a house full of women, and along with that territory comes a lot of delight -- and some major drama every now and then. In a recent interview with radio station Q106 in Madison, Wisc., the country music veteran and proud father admitted to intimidating his daughters' suitors when they come around.

Jackson says he tries to be nice, but he has no qualms about sitting down for serious talks with boyfriends of his three daughters, Mattie (21), Ali (18) and Dani (14). Of course, just his large stature and superstar status seem to make most guys nervous.

"I told my daughters I was a nice boy. I was a good kid, and I know what I was trying to do when I went out on a date," Jackson said. "I don't care how nice they are! Boys are boys."

The Grammy Award-winning artist admitted that he hasn't liked all of his daughters' dates, but the ones he didn't like "went away." We don't know exactly what that means, but we do know we're not going to mess with Alan Jackson -- or his daughters -- any time soon.

Jackson also reported that his wife of 32 years, Denise, is currently in remission from breast cancer, and that she feels happy and healthy.