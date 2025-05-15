The 30 Best Alan Jackson Songs Are a Soundtrack to Country Life + Love

Alan Jackson has scored 35 No. 1 hit singles in a career that has spanned three decades and counting.

But he's much more than just a hitmaker.

The top Alan Jackson songs are a rundown of some of the all-time best songs in the country music songbook. They are also the soundtrack to country fans' real lives.

His songs tell stories of cherished childhood memories, from a driving lesson with a loving father to a teen's coming-of-age on a Georgia river, and love that lasts a lifetime. He champions simple small-town life with songs like "Little Bitty" and "Small Town Southern Man."

And hits like "Good Time" and "Pop a Top" are pure, simple party songs for when the work week's done.

Everyman quality is a key factor in Jackson's success: He tells stories everyone can relate to. But he's also one of the greatest songwriters in country music history, and one of is most distinctive vocal talents.

In 2025, as he plays shows on his Last Call: One More for the Road Tour, Jackson is just as beloved by fans as he was in the '90s and 2000s. A whole new generation of country listeners have grown up loving his music, and his place in the genre is forever cemented in country music history.

Read on to find the very best Alan Jackson songs.