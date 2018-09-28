Alan Jackson Opens Up After Son-in-Law’s Death: ‘Ben, We Love You’

Alan Jackson and his wife are thanking his fans and their friends for their support and comfort after an accident that killed their son-in-law, Ben Selecman.

The 59-year-old country legend turned to Instagram to write, "It's with grateful hearts that Denise and I want to thank our friends and fans for the outpouring of love and prayers during the hospitalization and ultimate passing of our son in law, Ben Selecman. Ben was a southern boy who loved hunting and fishing and just being outdoors. His childlike enthusiasm for each new day was contagious to everyone around him. He was the godly young man that Denise had always prayed for for Mattie. Ben, we love you. Rest in Peace until we see you again."

He accompanied those words with a couple of private photos of himself and Selecman; one of them enjoying a fun day of boating, and another dressed formally at what was probably Selecman's wedding to Jackson's oldest daughter. The couple wed in October of 2017 in a lavish ceremony that was showcased in Southern Brides.

Selecman died on Sept. 12 in West Palm Beach, Fla., from a traumatic head injury he suffered when he fell while helping a woman onto a boat. The 28-year-old was the Assistant District Attorney for Davidson County in Tennessee, and the DA's office confirmed his death to Taste of Country, writing, "The District Attorney’s Office is saddened to announce the passing of Assistant DA Ben Selecman ... District Attorney Glenn Funk said the DA’s Office is thankful for every day that Ben had the opportunity to serve the people of Davidson County. Our prayers are with Ben’s family. He will be truly missed."