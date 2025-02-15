You Won’t Believe the Throwback Photo Alan Jackson Shared for Valentine’s Day
Alan Jackson celebrated Valentine's Day with a very special photo in 2025.
The country icon's Instagram account marked the special occasion by posting an old black-and-white photo of Jackson and his wife, Denise, showing them very early on in their relationship.
The country couple look like they're still in their teens or early 20s in the picture, which shows Denise sporting a quintessential '70s hairstyle as she sits in a convertible and beams over at Jackson.
The future country legend is standing and leaned just inside the driver's side door in the throwback photo, and he's practically unrecognizable. Jackson is clean-shaven and baby-faced in the picture, and he's also not wearing the cowboy hat that's almost always on his head in public these days.
Seeing him without his signature mustache and hat, Jackson looks quite different in the picture than he does today. The carousel also includes several other photos of the couple together through the years:
Alan Jackson + His Wife Denise Have a Fairytale Love Story
Jackson and his wife met when they were both teenagers in high school in Newnan, Ga., and wed on Dec. 15, 1979.
Denise played an important role in helping her husband achieve his dreams of country music stardom. She spotted Glen Campbell at the airport when she was working as a flight attendant early in their marriage, and she approached him and explained that her husband was an aspiring country singer.
Campbell gave her a business card for his Nashville publishing company, and that company signed Jackson to his first songwriting deal and helped the young newcomer establish valuable contacts in town, which helped lead to his recording career.
Jackson released his debut album, Here in the Real World, in February of 1990, and the couple welcomed their oldest daughter, Mattie Denise, on June 19 that year. Alexandra Jane "Ali" followed on Aug. 23, 1993, and Dani Grace was born on Aug. 28, 1997, completing their family.
Is Alan Jackson Retiring?
Jackson is currently on the road for his Last Call: One More for the Road Tour. Though the singer has stopped short of calling it a farewell tour, it's being advertised as the last chance for his fans to see him in each city he plays.
The Country Music Hall of Famer has been dealing with a major health challenge for more than a decade.
Jackson revealed in 2021 that he had been living with a degenerative nerve condition called Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, which causes nerve damage, primarily in the arms and legs.
According to the Mayo Clinic, the Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease can cause muscle contractions and a loss of sensation, and it can make walking difficult.
Jackson also cited family concerns as a reason to step away from touring. The couple's daughters are grown now, and he and Denise also have two grandchildren.
“... I’m enjoying spending more time at home," he stated. "But my fans always show up to have a good time, and I’m going to give them the best show I can for this Last Call."
See Alan Jackson's 2025 Last Call: One More for the Road Tour Dates
Jan. 18 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Paycom Center
Feb. 15 - Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena
March 7 - Orlando, Fla. @ Kia Center
April 26 - Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena
May 17 - Milwaukee, Wisc. @ Fiserv Forum
PICTURES: See Inside Alan Jackson's Massive Southern Manor Home
Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker
PICTURES: See Inside Alan Jackson's Spectacular Hilltop Estate
Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker
PICTURES: See Inside Alan Jackson's Spectacular $8.2 Million 'Hullbilly' Yacht
Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker
PICTURES: See Inside Alan Jackson's Stunning Lakefront Georgia Mansion
Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker
PICTURES: See Inside Alan Jackson's Sleek, Modern New $3 Million Nashville Mansion
Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker