You Won’t Believe the Throwback Photo Alan Jackson Shared for Valentine’s Day

Alan Jackson celebrated Valentine's Day with a very special photo in 2025.

The country icon's Instagram account marked the special occasion by posting an old black-and-white photo of Jackson and his wife, Denise, showing them very early on in their relationship.

The country couple look like they're still in their teens or early 20s in the picture, which shows Denise sporting a quintessential '70s hairstyle as she sits in a convertible and beams over at Jackson.

The future country legend is standing and leaned just inside the driver's side door in the throwback photo, and he's practically unrecognizable. Jackson is clean-shaven and baby-faced in the picture, and he's also not wearing the cowboy hat that's almost always on his head in public these days.

Seeing him without his signature mustache and hat, Jackson looks quite different in the picture than he does today. The carousel also includes several other photos of the couple together through the years:

Alan Jackson + His Wife Denise Have a Fairytale Love Story

Jackson and his wife met when they were both teenagers in high school in Newnan, Ga., and wed on Dec. 15, 1979.

Denise played an important role in helping her husband achieve his dreams of country music stardom. She spotted Glen Campbell at the airport when she was working as a flight attendant early in their marriage, and she approached him and explained that her husband was an aspiring country singer.

Campbell gave her a business card for his Nashville publishing company, and that company signed Jackson to his first songwriting deal and helped the young newcomer establish valuable contacts in town, which helped lead to his recording career.

Jackson released his debut album, Here in the Real World, in February of 1990, and the couple welcomed their oldest daughter, Mattie Denise, on June 19 that year. Alexandra Jane "Ali" followed on Aug. 23, 1993, and Dani Grace was born on Aug. 28, 1997, completing their family.

Is Alan Jackson Retiring?

Jackson is currently on the road for his Last Call: One More for the Road Tour. Though the singer has stopped short of calling it a farewell tour, it's being advertised as the last chance for his fans to see him in each city he plays.

The Country Music Hall of Famer has been dealing with a major health challenge for more than a decade.

Jackson revealed in 2021 that he had been living with a degenerative nerve condition called Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, which causes nerve damage, primarily in the arms and legs.

According to the Mayo Clinic, the Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease can cause muscle contractions and a loss of sensation, and it can make walking difficult.

Jackson also cited family concerns as a reason to step away from touring. The couple's daughters are grown now, and he and Denise also have two grandchildren.

“... I’m enjoying spending more time at home," he stated. "But my fans always show up to have a good time, and I’m going to give them the best show I can for this Last Call."

See Alan Jackson's 2025 Last Call: One More for the Road Tour Dates

Jan. 18 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Paycom Center

Feb. 15 - Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena

March 7 - Orlando, Fla. @ Kia Center

April 26 - Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena

May 17 - Milwaukee, Wisc. @ Fiserv Forum

PICTURES: See Inside Alan Jackson's Massive Southern Manor Home Alan Jackson's former 18,622-square-foot plantation-style estate sits on 135 acres in Franklin, Tenn., an affluent rural suburb outside of Nashville. The staggering residence includes formal dining and living rooms, a home office with maple floors, a spacious family room with 22 ft. ceilings, a gourmet kitchen with an adjoining breakfast room and a glass-enclosed porch on the first floor. There are four bedroom suites on the second floor, along with an exercise room and nanny quarters. The third floor has a game room, home theater and a custom pub. The property sold for $28 million in 2010, making it one of the largest sales of a private residence in Nashville. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

PICTURES: See Inside Alan Jackson's Spectacular Hilltop Estate After selling their spectacular Southern manor home in 2010, Alan Jackson and his wife moved to to what might be an even more impressive mansion, if that's even possible. Their 5-bedroom, 8-bathroom, 22,012-square-foot estate in the same Nashville suburb of Franklin features bedrooms that are all well-appointed suites, while the formal dining and living areas are finished off with splendid arched doorways, oversized windows and elaborate woodwork. The residence also includes a bar, a media room and multiple indoor and outdoor fireplaces. It sold for $19 million in March of 2021. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

PICTURES: See Inside Alan Jackson's Spectacular $8.2 Million 'Hullbilly' Yacht Alan Jackson is selling his lavish yacht for $8.2 million, and fans will recognize the nearly 69-foot, 4-cabin craft, dubbed "Hullbilly," from some of his videos. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

PICTURES: See Inside Alan Jackson's Stunning Lakefront Georgia Mansion Alan Jackson sold his lakefront mansion in Georgia for just over $6 million, and pictures show a stunning property that's as relaxing as it is luxurious. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker