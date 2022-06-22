Alan Jackson Is Going Into the Whiskey Business

Alan Jackson is venturing into the liquor business. The country music icon announced his signature whiskey, Silverbelly Whiskey, on Tuesday (June 22).

Created in partnership with Silver Screen Bottling Co. & DSP-KY-10, the whiskey is named after Jackson's trademark cowboy hats, which feature the off-white color "silverbelly." His whiskey is available in 750ml bottles that are 91 proof and contain 45.5 percent alcohol by volume.

Per a press release, Silverbelly Whiskey features "an aroma of brown sugar, sweet apple, cherry [and] honey," along with a sweet, smooth and spicy taste complete with fall fruits, caramelized oak tones and and savory wood spice.

The quality is said to speak for itself, according to Jackson, who announced the venture via social media.

"I opened the first bottle of Silverbelly; this is what happened,” the singer writes alongside a funny clip showing him singing and dancing to Jerry Lee Lewis' "Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On."

Silverbelly Whiskey is available in stores across Tennessee now, and it's available for online pre-order here. To celebrate Jackson's acclaimed career, each batch of the spirit will be named after one of his hits — the first batch takes on the name of Jackson's 1990 hit "Here in the Real World."

Jackson's signature whiskey will serve as the official sponsor of his tour, too — Last Call: One More for the Road Tour kicks off June 24 in Biloxi, Miss., and wraps on Oct. 8 in Pittsburgh.

