Major Furniture Chain Shutting Down All 328 Locations + Calling It Quits

This was an unexpected turn for the worse for American Freight Furniture. The furniture giant, which has 328 locations all across America, has declared bankruptcy and is closing down every single location.

They are saying that everything must be liquidated, so if you were looking for sharply discounted furniture, now might be your chance, with prices slashed in each store as they try to clear all remaining inventory.

If you have never been to an American Freight Furniture store, first of all ... hurry up, because you're running out of time, and second of all, they have a very large inventory.

You can get a whole living room or bedroom set and an oven in the same place, and already at a discounted price, even pre-bankruptcy.

American Freight promises that delivery of anything that you order will still take place, and there are even still some financing options in place for some. You are encouraged to get there and shop early, because once something sells it won't be replaced.

The cool thing about this large-scale sale is that you can even participate in it online, not just in-store. If you see something you like, grab it fast, because everything is at least 30 percent off their normally discounted prices.

This closure of over 300 stores comes at a time in America where some retail stores have been struggling and having a hard time staying afloat.

The company that owns American Freight Furniture, Franchise Group Incorporated, also owns Pet Supplies Plus and The Vitamin Shoppe.

