‘American Idol’ 2020 Finale: Here’s Everything You Need to Know

The season finale for the 2020 run of American Idol is right around the corner, and it's going to be jam-packed with special extras and all-star appearances. Read on to find out everything you need to know about the American Idol 2020 season finale.

Who:

Host Ryan Seacrest will be on hand, along with Idol judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. All of them will participate remotely from home, in the same manner that recent live episodes of the show have featured at-home performances and comments from the judges.

The 2020 Top 7 consists of Dillon James, Arthur Gunn, Francisco Martin, Jonny West, Julia Gargano, Louis Knight and Just Sam, and two of them will go home immediately, while the other five will stay and compete for the Season 18 crown by singing two songs.

Grammy winner Lauren Daigle will perform her song "You Say" with the Top 5, and the Top 11 will also perform Aretha Franklin songs with actor and singer Cynthia Erivo. Rascal Flatts will join singing garbage man Doug Kiker — who became an immediate fan favorite this season with his audition singing their hit "Bless the Broken Road" — to sing their hit with him, and viewers will also get performances from the judges.

Bryan is set to perform his current single, "One Margarita," and Perry will debut her new single, "Daisies." Bryan and Perry will also join Richie and a long roster of Idol alumni — including country's own Gabby Barrett, Kellie Pickler, Laine Hardy, Lauren Alaina and Scotty McCreery — to sing "We Are the World" for the first time on live TV in 35 years.

What:

The annual final episode of American Idol has become an all-star two-hour special that is one of the most-anticipated television events of every year. Live viewer voting during the live show on the East Coast will determine the results. The winner will wrap the show up by performing their official new single.

When:

The American Idol season finale for 2020 is set to take place on Sunday night (May 17). The show is set to begin at 8PM ET on ABC.

Where:

The judges and contestants will appear virtually from home.

Why:

The American Idol 2020 season finale will decide which contestant is crowned the winner of the iconic reality singing competition's Season 18.

