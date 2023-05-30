America’s Got Talent returned for Season 18 on Tuesday night (May 30). The entertainment competition welcomed back returning judges Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Simon Cowell.

Terry Crews also returned as the show’s host.

A new summer season kicked off with a breakdancing dinosaur called Trex Flips that the judges were quick to judge. The individual within the inflatable dinosaur suit, Patrick Chu, proved the judges wrong, impressing not only them, but the live studio audience with multiple tricks including flips.

Vergara was the first to admit she judged the act too quickly and gave her endorsement to send him on in the competition. The rest of the judges followed suit, and the dinosaur escaped extinction to advance to the next stage of the competition.

After sending Trex Flips off to the next round, the judges settled in for a variety of other — albeit a little more traditional — acts, including a fiddle player, comedic hair band, acrobats and singers.

Another standout from the return of AGT was Trigg Watson, a magician who turned a social media feed into a full-blown interactive experience. Watson started his act off by inviting the audience to image what it would be like to enter into the videos they see while scrolling on their phones. He then began playing videos on a standing monitor and started pulling items like sunglasses and scarfs out of the screen as if they were removed directly from the video. The judges were all impressed, offering up four "yes" votes to advance the magician to the next round. Mandel went as to far as to say Watson has what it takes to win the entire competition.

Like previous seasons, Season 18 features powerful Golden Buzzers that, when pressed by one of the judges, automatically advance the contestant to the live shows later on this summer. T

he first Golden Buzzer of the season was already awarded, dealt to the Mzansi Youth Choir who used their time on stage to honor a previous contestant, the late Jane Marczewski who went by the stage name Nightbirde.

America’s Got Talent airs weekly on Tuesday nights at 8PM ET on NBC.

