Remember When Clay Walker Cast a Future ‘The Office’ Star in a Music Video?

If you blink, you'll miss her, but actor Angela Kinsey — best known as Angela Martin on the U.S. version of The Office -- appears in a Clay Walker music video. The role came more than a decade before she took her fictional accounting job at Dunder Mifflin Paper Company in Scranton, Pa.

Fans can find Kinsey in Walker's "If I Could Make a Living" music video, directed by Michael Merriman and released in late 1994. The actor was in her early 20s at the time and hadn't landed any major acting roles yet; in fact, her IMDB page doesn't begin until 1998, when she played a character named Simone on an episode of Step By Step.

Watch closely around the 1:50 mark. That woman holding a beer and flipping her hair around to Walker's upbeat, twangy single? That's Kinsey. (Angela Martin would have never!)

Kinsey and best friend Jenna Fischer (Pam Beesley-Halpert on The Office) now co-host the weekly Office Ladies podcast, for which they re-watch the popular NBC series episode by episode and share secrets from the set. It was during a September 2020 episode of the show that Kinsey shared a bit about her role in Walker's music video.

"I wore — remember the construction boots? But, like, girls wore them with like jean shorts and a top?" Kinsey tells Fischer. "And [Walker] was singing on the stage, but, like, on a ranch. And then there was a bunch of people around ... I was sitting, kind of slapping my leg to the music.

"I'm a blur. I'm a blip," she adds. "It's like you barely can see me."

Walker released "If I Could Make a Living" as a single in September of 1994; by that November, it was his fourth country chart No. 1 hit. Alan Jackson, Keith Stegall and Roger Murrah co-wrote the song.

Since The Office ended in 2013, Kinsey has appeared in several episodes of New Girl and Fresh Off the Boat. Most recently, she's taken recurring roles in #BlackAF and Never Have I Ever, both on Netflix.

