Not Looking Good in the Neighborhood: Applebee’s Abruptly Closes 8 Locations

It's no secret that the past few years have been really tough on retail and restaurants. When people are strapped for cash, they shop less and go out to eat even less than that.

Places like Chili's and Denny's have had to close locations just to stay afloat. Now, Applebee's just shook 8 more apples off the tree, as they say goodbye to a group of locations in the Kansas area.

A franchisee, Apple Central KC, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and made the difficult decision to close eight Applebee's restaurants — and rather abruptly.

Tony Moralejo, Applebee's CEO, says that closing down a location is the absolute last resort, and that they do everything they can to not have to.

But it couldn't be helped in this case.

Applebee's first opened as a restaurant in 1986 and has dveeloped into a huge global brand, with more than 1,500 locations. They are best known for their wholesome American food and drinks, provided in a neighborhood-like setting.

The restaurant has come up with a few different advertising and promotional ideas in the past few years that have helped it get through tough times — country fans especially will remember when Walker Hayes' "Fancy Like" became a hit. The lyrics shout out Applebee's, which was good for business.

As a thanks, Hayes got an Applebee's Gold Card, entitling him to free food from any Applebee's whenever he wants ... except those Kansas spots, apparently.

The restaurant chain also has signed a deal with the NFL to help promote their restaurant. All of this has been done under the new CEO's guidance to better the brand longterm.

23 Country Stars With Their Own Bars + Restaurants Of all of the side hustles country artists could partake in, opening a bar or restaurant is the most fitting — and very common. After all, many of these stars got their start on a barstool, tip jar nearby, playing their music for anyone who would listen.

These places feel like home for many of these singers. Over the years, several artists have gotten into the bar or restaurant game, and for a select few, brands have turned into franchises with several locations and/or concepts — we're looking at you, Jimmy Buffett!

Let's take a look at the country star food and entertainment venues that have opened over the years. Gallery Credit: Jess

PICTURES: See Inside John Deere CEO's $3.9 Million Barn Mansion John Deere CEO John C. May is selling his stunning "barndominium" estate in Illinois, and pictures show a one-of-a-kind property that you have to see to believe. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker