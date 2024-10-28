Are Kid Rock + Eminem Really Old Friends?

Kid Rock says he and rapper Eminem have been friends for a long time, but is it true?

The rocker / country star admitted he supports Eminem and Taylor Swift as they express their political views, even though both are voting for Kamala Harris on Nov. 5 and he's voting for Donald Trump.

"Thinking differently and having the freedom to do so is what makes this country great," Kid Rock shares in a social media video posted last Friday (Oct. 25).

Response from his followers on X was largely positive. Those who don't follow him — or don't care for him — often expressed shock at how tolerant he sounds.

Others got stuck on this part: "I love Eminem. We’ve been friends for many years."

It's a topic we explored in some detail earlier this year. Skip ahead to 1:40 of this video for the good part.

Both Kid Rock and Eminem grew up near Detroit, and both cut their teeth rapping in local clubs. Kid Rock — who is one year older — had the edge at first. The owner of a local record store called Record Time remembers hosting an album release party for the Grits Sandwiches for Breakfast album and Eminem showed up, challenging Kid Rock to a battle.

He hated Kid Rock back then.

That was around 1990, but by 1998 they were sharing space. Kid Rock's breakthrough album Devil Without a Cause actually features an Eminem collaboration called "F--- Off" that they wrote together.

Fast-forward to 2009 and Detroit's Metro Times spoke to Eminem, who revealed the two men had become very good friends.

Picture of Kid Rock With Eminem Ke.Mazur, WireImage / Getty Images loading...

"He'll come over my house, I've played basketball with him, you know? But, yeah, me and Bob (Kid Rock's real first name) are pretty good friends," Eminem said at the time.

After Kid Rock's video started to go viral, Eminem responded to him. Their friendship may have started off on loose footing, but it's clear these days they're looking for similarities, not differences.

