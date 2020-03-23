Ashley McBryde is one of several big country artists just taking it day by day as the coronavirus pandemic upends normal life. But with her highly anticipated sophomore album Never Will still slated for an April 3 release, McBryde says plans change daily.

"I just received a text before I got on the line with you that so far we're sticking with the April 3 release date, but most of our stuff all the way to mid April is going to be rescheduled," McBryde tells Taste of Country. "We had some really cool shows lined up in New York and L.A. and there was some TV stuff. I'm not sure if that's still going to happen, but we're just going to have to adjust in real time."

For the amount of work that goes into an album, it can be pretty heartbreaking to have to cancel plans around promoting it. But McBryde is still looking at the bright side. "We'll be locked in our homes trying to keep everybody healthy so we're all going to need a new record to listen to anyways," she says, laughing.

Like virtually all musicians, McBryde has had to already postpone a range of tour dates. "I'm actually a little worried about us emotionally and spiritually wise for not touring," she says. "We're not like that — we don't stop, ever."

She just might entertain the thought of live-streaming a performance — a popular alternative for musicians who suddenly find themselves shut in. "I think that might be a possibility just to keep myself entertained and relieve some of the cabin fever," she says.

Note: McBryde performed live on Facebook on Friday, March 19th to raise money for MusiCares new fund designed to support musicians impacted by the coronavirus.

McBryde has also been texting back and forth with friends and fellow artists Miranda Lambert and Terri Clark.

"Miranda and I have been texting back and forth to see where she's at, where I'm at, if we're both healthy can we meet up at a place to write?" she says. "Same thing with Terri Clark — if we're both healthy and it's safe to travel, can we get together and write some songs?"

So far, cities like Nashville have ordered certain establishments closed and followed federal government recommendations to limit gatherings of 10 people or fewer. Other entertainment hubs have gone to greater lengths, even issuing or considering issuing "shelter in place" mandates, which would essentially limit citizens to only leave their homes to get food, medicine, or perform essential tasks.

"We're going to have to do something positive with it," McBryde says, injecting a little humor into the outook. "We're all going to be broke and desperate. Nothing creates a good song like being poor, hungry and desperate."