Ashley McBryde is gearing up for her next headlining tour.

On Monday (Aug. 7), the singer announced her upcoming the Devil I Know Tour, which will kick off on Oct. 7 in Mobile, Ala., and extend into early 2023. The trek is named for her album of the same title, which is due for release in early September.

McBryde will begin her tour with a couple of months of U.S. dates (and one stop in Canada), and after the new year, she's taking her show overseas: The run includes several January stops in the U.K. and Ireland.

"Wild as Her" singer Corey Kent will join McBryde on tour for select dates. Bella White, Harper O'Neill, JD Clayton, Kasey Tyndall, Will Jones and Zach Top will also split the opening slot during the Devil I Know Tour.

McBryde's new album will arrive on Sept. 8, and its lead single, "Light on in the Kitchen," is already a Top 25 hit at country radio. She's also previewed the project with a handful of other early tracks, including "Learned to Lie," "The Devil I Know."

Most recently, she dropped "Cool Little Bars," a Lainey Wilson co-write that McBryde says shows her "huge appreciation for bars that have stood the test of time and have a lot of character."

Tickets for McBryde's the Devil I Know Tour go on sale on Friday (Aug. 11) at 10AM local time.

Ashley McBryde's The Devil I Know Tour Dates:

Oct. 7 -- Mobile, Ala. @ Saenger Theatre*

Oct. 15 -- Little Rock, Ark. Robinson Center @ Performance Hall^

Oct. 20 -- Helotes, Texas @ John T. Floores Country Store*

Oct. 21 -- Miami, Okla. @ Buffalo Run Casino & Resort – Peoria Showplace

Oct. 27 -- Minneapolis, Minn. @ Uptown Theater*

Oct. 28 -- Wisconsin Dells, Wisc. @ Crystal Grand Music Theatre*

Nov. 2 -- St. Petersburg, Fla. @ Jannus Live~

Nov. 3 -- Tifton, Ga. @ UGA John Hunt Conference Center~

Nov. 4 -- Hiawassee, Ga. @ Anderson Music Hall~

Nov. 10 -- Birmingham, Ala. @ Alabama Theatre^

Nov. 11 -- Memphis, Tenn. @ Orpheum Theatre^

Nov. 12 -- Philadelphia, Miss. @ Ellis Theatre

Nov. 30 -- Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE*

Dec. 1 -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Danforth Music Hall+

Dec. 2 -- Cincinnati, OhioThe Andrew J Brady Music Center+

Dec. 8 -- New York, N.Y. @ Webster Hall+

Dec. 9 -- Boston, Mass. @ Orpheum Theatre+

Dec. 10 -- Glenside, Pa. @ Keswick Theatre+

Dec. 14 -- Charleston, W.V. @ Clay Center for the Arts & Sciences#

Dec. 15 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore Charlotte#

Dec. 16 -- Baltimore, Md. @ Rams Head Live#

Jan. 17 -- Southampton, UK @ O2 Guildhall=

Jan. 19 -- Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy=

Jan. 20 -- London, UK Eventim Apollo=

Jan. 21 -- Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute=

Jan. 23 -- Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall=

Jan. 24 -- Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands=

Jan. 25 -- Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands=

Jan. 27 -- Belfast, UK @ Waterfront Auditorium=

Jan. 28 -- Dublin, Ireland @ 3Olympia Theatre=

* Kasey Tyndall

^ JD Clayton

~ Zach Top

+ Bella White

# Will Jones

= Corey Kent + Harper O’Neill