Ashley McBryde opens up about her vices and sings about the old habits that she just can't quit in "First Thing I Reach For," the latest song from her upcoming sophomore album, Never Will.

Those who were hoping to continue the engaging revenge to redemption trilogy that accompanied McBryde's previous releases will have to remain in suspense as to what will happen next. The video for "First Thing I Reach For" takes a detour and instead shows footage of the singer and her band hitting the stage and enjoying some downtime.

"First Thing I Reach For" sees McBryde exploring new ground: The production consists of road-weary, deeply twangy instrumentals, while she gives a warm, lonely vocal performance as she recounts the ways in which she deals with the complications of being lonely.

"Now that I’ve had a smoke, even though I can hardly breathe / The first thing I reach for is the last thing I need," McBryde sings.

Never Will, her second studio album, is set for release on April 3 and will include the previously-released tracks "One Night Standards," "Martha Divine" and "Hang in There Girl." All of the previously released songs were co-written by McBryde. Jay Joyce, who produced her debut studio effort, Girl Going Nowhere, serves once more as the producer for McBryde's Never Will.

Ahead of her new album's release, McBryde has stayed busy opening for Luke Combs on his What You See Is What You Get Tour, which she will resume in April.