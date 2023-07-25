Ashley McBryde's latest single is a ode to mothers everywhere.

"Light on in the Kitchen" is inspired by the women who offer wisdom and love to their children and who always leave the light on for them to come home. With that in mind, it was a no-brainer for the "One Night Standards" singer to include her own mother - Martha Wilkins - in the music video.

The treatment features McBryde at various stage of her upbringing, centered around the kitchen table. At the end of the video, with a very big smile on her face, she approached the table one last time to sit down with her mom. The two grab hands and share in another one of life's tale.

Wilkins has been a big part of her daughter's life. She was on hand when McBryde was surprised with an invitation to join the Grand Ole Opry by Garth Brooks live on CBS Mornings.

The "Light on in the Kitchen" music video was a unique project for McBryde: The entire 3:30 footage was captured in one take. The singer shared the details about the shoot in a special behind-the-scenes posted to YouTube.

"This video we shot in one continuous shot," she explains. "So when you see me in the kitchen and then you see me in front of the band. And then you see behind the band and then you see me over here, then I'm back in the kitchen. Behind the camera, we're literally running around and trying to get to those marks on time.

"To accomplish that, we had to rehearse it for hours before they ever said, 'No, we're filming it.' And it was a lot of fun," she adds.