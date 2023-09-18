Bailey Zimmerman Tributes Hardy With ‘Signed, Sober You’ at 2023 ACM Honors

Bailey Zimmerman was one of the artists who hit the stage to perform during the 2023 ACM Honors broadcast on Monday night (Sept. 18) on Fox. The country singer saluted honoree Hardy with an acoustic performance of one of Hardy's hits, "Signed, Sober You."

Hardy was on hand to receive the trophy for ACM Artist/Songwriter of the Year at the live ceremony, which took place at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Aug. 23. Zimmerman then sang his song as a musical homage as part of an evening that recognizes artists, musicians, producers and more in some key categories that are not broadcast during the annual ACM Awards.

Zimmerman performed seated on a stool, accompanied by a simple acoustic guitar as he gave a stripped-down performance of the song.

Chris Stapleton took home the ACM Triple Crown Award at 2023 ACM Honors, while Kane Brown was on hand to receive the ACM International Award. Mary Chapin Carpenter and Clint Black also received the Poet's Award, which K.T. Oslin earned posthumously. Charlie Daniels also received a posthumous ACM Spirit Award.

Lee Brice, Trisha Yearwood, Billy Ray Cyrus, Lady A, Brett Young, Brandy Clark and the War and Treaty were among the other artists who paid musical homage to the night's honorees during Monday night's broadcast on Fox.

Carly Pearce hosted the 2023 ACM Honors, which will be available to stream via Hulu beginning Tuesday (Sept. 19).

2023 ACM Honors Red Carpet — See Country Music's Best Dressed Tim McGraw, Clint Black, Kane Brown and Lady A were among the stars who walked the red carpet for 2023 ACM Honors in Nashville. The show was recorded in August of 2023 at the Ryman Auditorium, but aired on Fox on Sept. 18.