Christmas just came early for Bailey Zimmerman fans. After weeks of teasing “Get to Gettin’ Gone” on TikTok and Instagram, the Illinois native has finally dropped the track, and it’s sure to resonate with those who have had their hearts broken.

Like Zimmerman’s collection of songs released over the past year, this mid-tempo track features a breakup narrative and his signature brooding, gravelly vocals. Co-written with Jason Massey and fellow country up-and-comer Greylan James, “Get to Gettin’ Gone” chronicles the singer’s sobering realization that he and his ex, though once “two hearts with loaded guns,” were truly not meant for each other.

“I get to gettin' gone / Get on my no look back, yeah / And like an old song / Fadin' off in the radio static / We had it good, ain't no good time for goodbye / Don't you think it's about time? / That this life we been livin', lips you been kissin' / Ties that I'm settin' on / Get to gettin' gone,” Zimmerman ruminates in the thumping chorus.

“Get to Gettin’ Gone” is the latest release from Zimmerman. Earlier, the fast-rising newcomer released his Warner Music Nashville debut EP, Leave the Light On. The nine-song set includes Zimmerman’s No. 1 hit “Fall In Love,” follow-up single “Rock and A Hard Place,” as well as the rollicking breakup jam, “Where It Ends.” Most recently, Zimmerman was also named the No. 2 Top New Country Artist and No. 4 Top New Artist across all genres by Billboard.

Fans can catch Zimmerman on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023, airing on Saturday, Dec. 31, on ABC.