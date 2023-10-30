Bailey Zimmerman on Morgan Wallen Tour: ‘We’re Constantly Getting So Lit’

Bailey Zimmerman had the time of his life on tour with Morgan Wallen in 2023, and he's not shy about it.

The "Religiously" singer said the No. 1 thing he learned was "keep up."

Zimmerman joined Wallen, Hardy, Ernest and Parker McCollum on the One Night at a Time Tour in 2023.

He'll play select shows on the same tour in 2024.

"Religiously" just became Zimmerman's third straight No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

Related: Bailey Zimmerman Plots Religiously the Tour for 2024

Talking to Taste of Country Nights, Zimmerman admitted he didn't know his tourmates at the start of their spring and summer trek, so there was a little getting-to-know-you period. Now, they're all very close.

"We're kind of all just like best buds out there really," he tells Evan Paul.

Ernest and Hardy are longtime friends with Wallen, and the group is perceived to be a hard-charging, thrill-seeking bunch. Zimmerman's evaluation of this traveling party won't change the narrative.

"It's so random man. It's so much fun. We're constantly getting so lit," he says.

In June, the 23-year-old announced his own headlining tour, and it sold out quickly. This week he revealed several additional dates, set to go on sale Nov. 1. Josh Ross will open for him.

After that? Getting the next song to No. 1 is always the goal, but Zimmerman sounds like he'll be pretty content if that doesn't happen. His career has already exceeded his expectations, and he leads with nothing but gratitude.

"It's pretty crazy over the last three years to have three No. 1s on radio when I was living with my mom and about to lose my truck," he says.