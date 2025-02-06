It almost seems like every week, there's another major retailer declaring bankruptcy.

This time it's Nashville-based discount retailer Bargain Hunt. According to PRNewswire.com, following its recent bankruptcy filing, Bargain Hunt has officially begun going out of business sales at all 92 of its locations across 10 states.

This is going to be a swift process that is slated to be fully complete in the next three weeks. All Bargain Hunt locations will close doors and cease to exist as of March 1, 2025.

The cool thing is that it's not just bare shelves at this point; if you hurry, you can score some major deals on newly stocked merchandise.

A company called Hilco Consumer — Retail is handling the liquidation sale at all locations.

Their CEO, Ian Fredericks, says, "Stores are stocked, and new merchandise continues to arrive at deeply discounted prices. We recommend shopping immediately for the best selection as this sale won't last long."

There is another part of this bankruptcy and going out of business sale that is kind of eye-opening.

When they say "everything must go," they really mean it in this instance. Not just the products at the stores are for sale; if you see something in the store you want — for instance, the light fixture in their bathroom — you can make them an offer to purchase it, as well.

Bargain Hunt is already a store where products are massively discounted, so the fact that they are taking up to 40 percent off their already low prices is a great opportunity to save some cheddar.

According to the company's website, Bargain Hunt offers crazy savings on an ever-changing assortment of amazing brand-name items across food, beverage, personal care, cleaning, pet, baby, bed, bath, kitchen, home decor, mattresses, apparel, shoes, accessories, toys, electronics, sports and outdoors, lawn and garden, and seasonal categories.

A complete list of Bargain Hunt locations is here.

30 Things We Go Nuts for at Buc-ee's