You most likely have seen a giant bag of Jack Link's beef jerky while at the gas station or in line at the grocery store.

They have become America's top-selling brand of beef jerky, but they are going to be making some cuts to personnel.

Jack Link's, Inc. will be laying off 91 employees from an Iowa facility by January of 2025.

A spokesperson from the jerky mega-company says:

"This decision was not made lightly and was driven by careful consideration for the future of our business and the people who have made it strong. We understand the impact of this news on our valued team members, and our primary focus is on supporting them through this transition."

This same Iowa facility has made some other cuts in the past couple of years. In 2022, they cut 57 jobs, and in 2023 they cut 46 jobs.

This round of cuts affects the warehousing and transportation sector of Jack Link's production process. So while the jerky will still be made at the same speed, this might change the path of their storage and delivery.

According to CandyRetailer.com, Jack Link's is America's top-selling beef jerky. Per their data, the company makes more than $1.2 billion in annual revenue. That's a whole lot of beef jerky right there!

