The Best Fast Food Taco in America Has Been Named — Do You Agree?
Every year, USA Today takes a national poll on the best fast food taco in America. This year, the award belongs to Taco John's and their Taco Bravo.
The Taco John's Taco Bravo features warm refried beans spread like butter on a soft tortilla, wrapped around a freshly fried crispy taco shell, and filled with seasoned North American beef, cheddar cheese, taco sauce and lettuce.
Is anyone else hungry now?
The price of the Taco Bravo usually is around $3, but since USA Today declared it winner of the best taco award, Taco John's is offering it for just one dollar on July 30 as a thank you to their loyal fans.
Taco John's has more than 300 locations across 22 states in America.
The fact that this one taco beat out tacos from much larger chains, like Taco Bell, Del Taco and Moe's Southwest Grill, shows the power that lies in between those tortilla folds.
What Are the Best Fast Food Tacos in America for 2025?
Based off of USA Today's national poll:
10. Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos - Taco Bell
9. Adobo Chicken Taco - Moe's Southwest Grill
8. The Muchaco - Taco Bueno
7. Cholula Hot & Sweet Chicken Taco - Qdoba Mexican Eats
6. Sauced & Loaded Tiny Tacos - Jack in the Box
5. Potato & Egg Breakfast Taco - Taco Cabana
4. Chicken Taco al Carbon - El Pollo Loco
3. Beer Battered Fish Taco - Del Taco
2. Trailer Park - Torchy's Tacos
1.Taco Bravo - Taco John's
What Are the Top 10 Fast Food Restaurant Chains in America?
From Scrape Hero, based off the number of locations in America.
10. Wendy's
9. Burger King
8. Pizza Hut
7. Domino's Pizza
6. Taco Bell
5. Dunkin
4. Hunt Brothers Pizza
3. McDonald's
2. Starbucks
1. Subway
