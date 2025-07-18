Every year, USA Today takes a national poll on the best fast food taco in America. This year, the award belongs to Taco John's and their Taco Bravo.

The Taco John's Taco Bravo features warm refried beans spread like butter on a soft tortilla, wrapped around a freshly fried crispy taco shell, and filled with seasoned North American beef, cheddar cheese, taco sauce and lettuce.

Is anyone else hungry now?

Taco John's Taco Bravo Taco Johns loading...

The price of the Taco Bravo usually is around $3, but since USA Today declared it winner of the best taco award, Taco John's is offering it for just one dollar on July 30 as a thank you to their loyal fans.

Get our free mobile app

Taco John's has more than 300 locations across 22 states in America.

The fact that this one taco beat out tacos from much larger chains, like Taco Bell, Del Taco and Moe's Southwest Grill, shows the power that lies in between those tortilla folds.

What Are the Best Fast Food Tacos in America for 2025?

Based off of USA Today's national poll:

10. Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos - Taco Bell

9. Adobo Chicken Taco - Moe's Southwest Grill

8. The Muchaco - Taco Bueno

7. Cholula Hot & Sweet Chicken Taco - Qdoba Mexican Eats

6. Sauced & Loaded Tiny Tacos - Jack in the Box

5. Potato & Egg Breakfast Taco - Taco Cabana

4. Chicken Taco al Carbon - El Pollo Loco

3. Beer Battered Fish Taco - Del Taco

2. Trailer Park - Torchy's Tacos

1.Taco Bravo - Taco John's

What Are the Top 10 Fast Food Restaurant Chains in America?

From Scrape Hero, based off the number of locations in America.

10. Wendy's

9. Burger King

8. Pizza Hut

7. Domino's Pizza

6. Taco Bell

5. Dunkin

4. Hunt Brothers Pizza

3. McDonald's

2. Starbucks

1. Subway

25 Country Stars With Their Own Bars + Restaurants Of all of the side hustles country artists could partake in, opening a bar or restaurant is the most fitting — and very common. After all, many of these stars got their start on a barstool, tip jar nearby, playing their music for anyone who would listen.

These places feel like home for many of these singers. Over the years, several artists have gotten into the bar or restaurant game, and for a select few, brands have turned into franchises with several locations and/or concepts — we're looking at you, Jimmy Buffett!

Let's take a look at the country star food and entertainment venues that have opened over the years. Gallery Credit: Jess