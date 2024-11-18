Beyoncé to Perform ‘Cowboy Carter’ Songs at NFL Christmas Halftime Show

Beyoncé's first-ever live showcase of her Cowboy Carter songs will be a big one.

The singer is set to perform the halftime show for the Christmas Day (Dec. 25) game between the Houston Texans and the Baltimore Ravens. The game is set to take place in Houston, Texas -- Beyoncé's hometown -- at NRG Stadium.

She announced the news with a video posted to social media. In the clip, the singer is fully decked out in Cowboy Carter-era clothing and props: She stands on top of a classic car covered in roses, Texas longhorns embellishing its bumper, and wears a cowboy hat as she catches a football. The car's license plate reads "BRNCNTRY."

Few details are available about which songs off Cowboy Carter Beyoncé is expected to perform at the show. However, Variety reports that some of the album's special guests are expected to join her for the performance.

That's an especially exciting point for country fans, since Cowboy Carter features some of the genre's greatest legends and most exciting up-and-comers. Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton and Linda Martell all joined Beyoncé for various skits and songs on the track list.

Shaboozey and Post Malone marked two more features on the album, which also includes cameos from Miley Cyrus, Willie Jones, Reyna Roberts, Tiera Kennedy, Brittney Spencer and Tanner Adell.

What Else is Special About Beyoncé's Christmas Day NFL Halftime Show?

Beyoncé's halftime show for the Texans-Ravens' Christmas Day game will air live to Netflix subscribers at no additional cost.

The broadcast will be part of the streaming services' first-ever foray into Christmas Gameday football.

The Texans-Ravens game will air on Netflix at 4:30PM ET. Before that, the streaming service will broadcast the Kansas City Chiefs' game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1PM ET.

Cowboy Carter arrived back in March. The project produced the hit single "Texas Hold 'Em." Beyoncé received no 2024 CMA Awards nominations for her first-ever full country project, but she did receive significant love at the upcoming Grammy Awards, with 11 total nominations across all genres.