Luke Combs is joining BigXthaPlug to perform their duet, "Pray Hard," at the 2025 CMA Awards, and the powerful lyrics are sure to inspire fans at home.

Who Is BigXthaPlug?

BigXthaPlug is the stage name of a rapper whose real name is Xavier Landum.

He's overcome a troubled youth and eventual incarceration to build a successful career as a rapper and producer and has experimented with blending rap and country.

"Pray Hard" juxtaposes his rapping in the verses with Combs' powerful country vocals to create something that highlights the best of both of them.

Who Wrote BigXthaPlug + Luke Combs' "Pray Hard"?

The rapper and Combs co-wrote the song with Dave Cohen, Krishon Gaines, Jon Hall, Nick Monson and Mark Nilan Jr.

What Has Luke Combs Said About Performing at the 2025 CMA Awards?

Taste of Country Nights host Evan Paul caught up with Combs during the runup to the awards and asked him if he'll perform shirtless, as BigXthaPlug tends to do.

“I will not be shirtless, I will not," Combs said firmly, then jokingly added, "Uh, if I’ve had enough drinks, I’ll consider it."

Is Luke Combs Nominated in the 2025 CMA Awards?

Yes. He's nominated in several major categories, including Single and Male Vocalist of the Year. He's also up for the night's biggest award, Entertainer of the Year.

Here Are the Lyrics to BigXthaPlug + Luke Combs' "Pray Hard"

CHORUS:

A little bitta magic / A little bitta smoke up in these lungs / Runnin' from the devil with my guitar / Angel on my shoulder got me this far / Had to make it happen / Go and touch the sky or die too young / But I don't take the credit for the good part / Blame it on my mama 'cause she prayed hard

Ay, I really made it / I'm still thankin' the Lord 'cause we was really out here hatin' / All we knew was up the score / We was tryna figure it out, but, sh-t, the devil kept us bored / Like should we go apply for jobs or go hit licks and rob these stores? / Still a teen, but I was growin', I learned my lessons / Mom and pops tried they best, but I was livin' young and reckless / Coulda made it out in sports but in 'em streets was too invested / Took that cell for me to get it and that changed my life forever / it's like I felt I needed

REPEAT CHORUS

Sh-t is crazy, things changed, but it's startin' to feel the same / The only difference is the money and this unwanted-ass fame / But my family lookin' good, got most my people out the hood / And plus, my kids is more than good, so sh-t, I really can't complain / We can go back in 'em stores and buy the stuff we couldn't afford / 'Cause now I'm headlinin' these tours, it's like this music sh-t was for me / I get paid to tell my story, plus my fans truly adore me / I like this lane, I think it's for me, I just know my mama prayed for

REPEAT CHORUS