Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley have sparked engagement rumors, and a couple of social media posts have people wondering if wedding bells could be in their future.

Hurley showed off a diamond ring on her left-hand ring finger in a recent Instagram post.

Then Cyrus added to the speculation with a post of his own, featuring a song called “Something with a Ring to It” and a pointed reference to a ring in his caption.

Neither has confirmed an engagement, but the timing of their posts has certainly given people something to talk about.

Are Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley Engaged?

The speculation began Monday (Oct. 12), when Hurley shared behind-the-scenes photos from her first day filming Season 2 of The ‘Burbs.

Wearing a white bathrobe, the actress posed with a diamond ring on her left-hand ring finger.

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The ring was partially hidden in the first photo, but Hurley turned her hand to show off the diamond in the second image.

Three days later, on Thursday (Oct. 15), Cyrus added more fuel to the rumors. The country music legend shared a photo of himself with Mark Collie’s “Something with a Ring to It” playing in the background, along with a reference to a ring in his caption.

Cyrus’ post was primarily about his music and upcoming plans, including a 20th anniversary special for “I Want My Mullet Back” and a NASCAR event in Phoenix. But his wording — “Kinda has a ring to it” — was enough to get people wondering. Hurley’s son, Damian, also commented on the post with a party emoji.

A representative for Cyrus could not be reached for comment.

How Did Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley Meet?

Cyrus and Hurley first met while filming the 2022 holiday movie Christmas in Paradise on the Caribbean island of Nevis. Their connection began not long after Cyrus separated from his ex-wife, Tish Cyrus.

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Billy Ray and Tish were together for 28 years and share five children. He adopted Tish’s two children, Brandi and Trace, and the former couple later welcomed Miley, Braison and Noah.

Cyrus also has a son, Christopher, with ex-girlfriend Kristin Luckey.

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For now, the engagement rumors remain just that — rumors. But with Hurley’s diamond ring and Cyrus’ pointed musical hint, it’s easy to see why people are wondering whether the couple has taken the next step.