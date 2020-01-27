Billy Ray Cyrus Dedicates His Grammy Wins to Kobe Bryant

Billy Ray Cyrus dedicated his first-ever Grammy win to Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, who were killed in a helicopter crash just hours before the start of the 2020 Grammy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday (Jan. 26).

The "Old Town Road" songwriter dedicated his second win to the family, as well.

Cyrus and Lil Nas X both won Grammys for Best Music Video and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance during the Grammy Premiere Ceremony, held before the show. "Old Town Road" was a massive cross-genre hit in 2019. The country singer came on board shortly after the original release of the song, adding a new verse and some country grit and credibility.

"I'd like to dedicate both to Kobe and his beautiful daughter," Cyrus wrote on Twitter Sunday evening. "Sending my thoughts and prayers to his family and friends during this difficult time."

Cyrus was one of several country artists to share grief on social media upon learning of Bryant's death. The 41-year-old Los Angeles Lakers legend was traveling to his 13-year-old daughter's basketball game when the crash occurred. In total, nine people were killed, including another girl on Gianna's team and her family.

Bryant leaves behind three other daughters and his wife, Vanessa.

Taylor Swift's response to the news was particularly personal. The country-pop superstar called Bryant a friend in mourning the news. In 2015, it was Bryant who presented Swift with a banner after she sold out the Staples Center for a record 16th time. While not outwardly a fan of country music, Bryant lauded Swift on several occasions.

