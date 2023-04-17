Though he's leaving The Voice this year, Blake Shelton's television career is far from over. His over-the-top celebrity game show, Barmageddon, has been renewed for a second season on USA Network.

The show's host, Carson Daly, is expected to return, as well — he helped make the announcement of its renewal on social media. According to a video posted, fans can expect more of what they loved about Season 1 and even some surprises in the next go-round.

"New games. More celebs. More drinks. More talking smack," Daly says before toasting to, "More Barmageddon."

Nikki (Bella) Garcia has not yet confirmed her return to the show.

Shelton shared the renewal news during a visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live. He also shed more light as to where the idea for the show came from.

“By the way, we’re doing a Season 2, we’re super excited,” Shelton tells Kimmel. “It’s an art show, OK? You know what I’m saying? We have fun with it."

"It was actually just an idea that was born out of drinking backstage at The Voice," he continues. "We were actually watching, there’s a show called Holy Moley, and we were watching that one day and I said, ‘Man, how much more fun would that show be if they were drinking while they were doing it?’"

"Literally, that’s how we thought of Barmageddon."

Season 1 was a big success for USA Network – it was the network's biggest series premiere in three years when it comes to total viewers. The show features celebrities paired with internet sensations going head-to-head in oversized bar games, like Air Cannon Cornhole, Keg Curling, Drunken Axe Hole, Sharts (Shelton Darts).

Shelton's wife Gwen Stefani, Chris Young, Trace Adkins and Kane Brown were among the celebrity guests in the inaugural season.

A premiere date has not been set for Season 2. Season 1 episodes are available for streaming on Peacock.