After a recent round of severe weather in Oklahoma, it seems that Blake Shelton's pet duck has flown the coop.

With the help of his trusty farming equipment, Shelton took fans down to his pond via an Instagram video on Tuesday (April 8), where he was surveying the damage caused by some high winds.

"Believe it or not, that is an upside down duck house that I had for my old pet duck," he says, pointing at a structure that flipped over and blew back from the water.

"I don't have a clue where the duck ended up!" Shelton continues.

Now, the singer is on the hunt for his missing friend, and he's asking fans local to the area to help him look. But they might want to avoid calling him by name, at least if Trace Adkins is anywhere nearby.

"If y'all see a duck in eastern Oklahoma or Arkansas that answers to the name 'Trace Adkins is an A--hole,' please return him," Shelton writes in the comments.

Though the missing duck and overturned structure are very real problems, Shelton was keeping his sense of humor as he addressed them. At the end of his video, he even briefly broke into song about the situation.

"Well I got my Kabota don't need no truck / Only thing I'm missin' is my ol' pet duck," he belts at the end of the clip.

Read More: Blake Shelton + Gwen Stefani's Fishing Date Was Just Adorable

When he's not touring or gearing up for the release of his new album, For Recreational Use Only, Shelton spends much of his time out on his Oklahoma property with his pop superstar wife Gwen Stefani.

Most recently, Stefani shared video of a fishing date they enjoyed together out on the water -- potentially even in the same pond where Shelton's pet duck lives.

The couple have also taken fans along for the ride as they work on their mutual hobby, their garden. Every spring and summer, Stefani enjoys growing flowers out on the ranch, and Shelton is always there to help bring her vision to life.