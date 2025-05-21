Blake Shelton is eating well these days, thanks to his wife Gwen Stefani.

According to the "Texas" singer, she is quite the chef.

During a visit to the Country Heat podcast, Shelton talked about life at home with his wife of nearly four years, specifically who does most of the cooking. When asked what his favorite dish is, he seized the opportunity to brag about Stefani's skills in the kitchen.

"Man, she's really good at anything Italian," Shelton says point blank. "But my favorite is probably lasagna. That's one of those things it takes her all day, like, it's an all day thing, you know? And I would eat that for the rest of my life."

Shelton didn't elaborate, but an "all-day lasagna" makes us wonder if she is also making her own pasta for the dish. Her knack for Italian home cooking doesn't stop there, though: The country singer says she has mastered the art of making pizza.

"She makes homemade pizza," he gushes. "Makes the dough, the dough rises, separates it, like, in the pizza oven. She really does this stuff for real."

Blake Shelton Compares Wife Gwen Stefani to Dolly Parton

In July, Shelton and Stefani will celebrate four years of marriage, but sometimes it still feels like they're newlyweds with the way he speaks about her. He always brags on his bride, and recently, he compared her to Dolly Parton.

While visiting with Kelleigh Bannen on Apple Music, Shelton talked about Stefani's infectious joy, especially when it comes to her faith. The two then threw out some names of other country singers like Parton and Kimberly Schlapman of Little Big Town, who also have this light that seems to radiate from within them.

"It's like, she's just an incredible person," Shelton says of Schlapman. "And Dolly obviously, but Gwen has that, too."

