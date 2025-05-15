Blake Shelton Is a Farmer, But Don&#8217;t Ask Him to Grow Flowers

Blake Shelton is a lot of things, but he's not a great flower farmer.

In a chat with CMT recently, the star was asked to share something his fans might not know about him after his decades in the spotlight.

Shelton is honest about his shortcomings on the farm — this especially is a struggle for him.

"I think fans would be surprised to know that I am a struggling flower gardener. Struggling," he admits.

"It's something that Gwen and I do together, but you know, if I'm gonna plant flowers I wanna do like 10 acres of flowers so I can use my equipment, my tractors, really tear some crap up," Gwen Stefani's husband continues.

"So far, not so good."

Shelton, his wife and her three sons have property in Oklahoma where he can "tear some crap up" regularly.

Shelton regularly shares updates from his tractor as he's riding around his property tending to his crops.

When he's not there, he's in the studio — the country star just released his first new album in four years, For Recreational Use Only, on May 9. He credits Post Malone with inspiring him to get out there and make a new record.

Find the "Texas" singer on network television on May 21, when he returns to The Voice for the Season 25 finale episode.

