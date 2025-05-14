Jimmy Fallon told Blake Shelton he looks like he's ready to start a fight in the picture on the back of his new album, For Recreational Use Only.

That was after he playfully mocked the mysterious photo on the album's cover.

Blake Shelton released For Recreational Use Only last Friday (May 9).

"Texas" and "Stay Country or Die Tryin'" are the two radio singles from the new project.

Tuesday night's (May 13) appearance on the Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon was Shelton's 10th appearance ever.

About one minute into the interview, Shelton admits he doesn't enjoy naming his albums.

"It's ridiculous," he says of the new album title. "It’s just trying to come up with something that people will remember."

Later, he admits that Post Malone helped inspire the new album, something he first told Taste of Country last November.

Recording "Buy Me a Drink" with Post Malone, "was the kick and the a-- that I needed to, to remind myself that I don't want to let this get away from me, you know, by waiting too long or taking time off or whatever," he said then.

The full eight-minute interview with Fallon finds Shelton talking about returning to The Voice later this month. He also tells the story of how he was supposed to record "I Wanna Talk About Me" first, before Toby Keith made it a hit.

Shelton is mostly done touring for the year, but he'll soon turn to promoting a new singing reality show called The Road that is set to premiere on CBS in the fall. The show focuses on a headlining artist (Keith Urban) in search of an opening act.

Several country newcomers will try out for the job. Shelton and Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone) are executive producers.