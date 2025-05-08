Blake Shelton’s Amped-Up ‘Texas’ Performance Brings New Heat to ACM Awards

Blake Shelton celebrated the ACM Awards' Lone Star locale during the awards show on Thursday night (May 8), delivering a rocking live performance of "Texas."

The singer and former coach of The Voice wore a dark jacket and jeans as he stood and performed the song center-stage. This version stayed true to the recording, but viewers at home got to see artists enjoying the song for the first time. Jelly Roll was particularly amped up for "Texas."

Cameras mostly switched between Shelton and fans in the audience, but at one point they found Jelly, who was standing and shouting along to his labelmate's new hit.

"Texas" is the lead single off Shelton's upcoming For Recreational Use Only album, which comes out on Friday (May 9) — one day after the 2025 ACMs.

This week, Shelton notched a major milestone with the song: It went No. 1 at country radio, becoming the singer's 30th career chart-topper.

The performance of this landmark hit for Shelton came during a ceremony that was also a big milestone in another way: The 2025 ACMs marks the 60th anniversary of the awards show. It's also the second straight year Shelton has attended, after taking about five years off from the show.

The 2025 ACM Awards aired from Frisco, Texas' Ford Center, and veteran host Reba McEntire once again returned to emcee the show. The ACMs are streaming live on Amazon Prime Video.

