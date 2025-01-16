Brad Paisley is among the many who lost homes in the California wildfires, and pictures show a beautifully restored home of irreplaceable historical value.

According to online real estate sites, Paisley and his wife, Father of the Bride and According to Jim star Kimberly Williams-Paisley, purchased their 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 3,304-square-foot home in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles for $1,644,000 in March of 2004, a year after they wed in 2003.

Originally built in 1925, the house was carefully updated in a way that modernized the space without sacrificing its historic charm.

The highlights of the residence included:

A cozy kitchen with stone floors and a breakfast nook.

A detached garage with a bonus room above it.

A stone patio with a vine-covered pergola.

Stunning views.

Zillow reports that the Paisleys sold the house in September of 2013 for $2.5 million.

Paisley turned to social media on Jan. 11 as the California wildfires rages through the Pacific Palisades area, mourning the loss of his beloved former home.

"We lived in Pacific Palisades for years," he wrote. "It was the first house Kim and I bought together. Memories were made with some of our dearest friends — the first nursery we had to prep, the birthing classes with @kevinnealon and @sukiyeagley. Walking to the local restaurants, the Gelson's, and the Starbucks."

"That beautiful old house burned last night, as did most of that community. So many good people displaced, devastated and cast out all over L.A.," he continued, adding, ""It is all so tragic and sad. Love to you all."

The Paisleys were not the only stars affected by the devastating fires. Paris Hilton, This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia, Billy Crystal, Mel Gibson, Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey, Melissa Rivers and more all lost homes in the wildfires, which continue to rage as firefighters battle historically high winds and dry conditions in the impacted areas.

Breakout country star Shaboozey has also postponed his planned Grand Ole Opry debut as the fires threaten his California home.

Scroll through the pictures below to see inside Brad Paisley's historic California home, and keep scrolling to see more country stars who've been impacted by house fires.

