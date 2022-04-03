Brandi Carlile Brings Jaw-Dropping Performance of ‘Right on Time’ to 2022 Grammys

Brandi Carlile supplied a show-stopping performance of her song "Right on Time" at the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday (April 3).

Clad in a sparkling, 40-pound jacket, the acclaimed singer-songwriter moved from a grand piano to electric guitar for the track from her celebrated 2021 record In These Silent Days.

The powerhouse performance earned a standing ovation from the audience, which included fellow nominees Carrie Underwood and Mickey Guyton.

Over the course of her career, Carlile has earned 18 career Grammy nominations, including three as producer of Tanya Tucker's 2019 comeback album While I'm Livin'. Carlile was nominated for five awards at this year's awards ceremony: She earned two nominations in the "Song of the Year" category, one for "Right on Time" and another for "A Beautiful Noise," her collaboration with Alicia Keys. "Right on Time" is also up for Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance, which will be presented later this evening. Her collaboration with Brandy Clark, "Same Devil," was also nominated for Best American Roots Performance.

The 2022 Grammy Awards took place in Las Vegas and were hosted by comedian and late-night TV host Trevor Noah as host. The show was pushed back from late January due to the COVID-19 pandemic.